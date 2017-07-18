autoevolution

One-Off Lexus LFA Looks Magnificent In Pearl Brown

18 Jul 2017
by
The Motomachi plant in Aichi, Japan, is the place where Toyota breathes life into the zero-emissions Mirai. But before the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, Motomachi was the stomping ground of Lexus’ most exciting vehicle in the automaker's history: the LFA.
An unnatural product for a manufacturer such as Lexus, the V10-powered supercar was all sorts of wonderful when production began in December 2010. It still is today, almost five years since the last example of the breed rolled off the assembly line. Only 500 were ever made, but chassis number 95 is the star of this story for one peculiar reason: the wicked exterior color.

Called “Pearl Brown,” the finish is unique to the LFA and complements the shape and design of the Japanese supercar nicely. Exclusivity doesn’t come cheap, though, with the seller listing chassis number 95 on James Edition for the mind-boggling sum of $645,000. By comparison, the original retail price for a U.S.-spec LFA was $375,000, while the Nurburgring Package derivative commanded a recommended price of $445,000 before any other option.

Despite it being built to U.S. specifications, the LFA in question is currently located in the United Arab Emirates. Sporting a full service performed by Al Futtaim Motors in Dubai, the Japanese exotic shows 1,074 miles (1,729 kilometers) on the odometer. You work out what that means in terms of average mileage per year. Surely enough, this particular example of the LFA kindred is more of a garage queen rather than the car of a driving enthusiast.

As an indirect replacement for the LFA, the automaker’s range-topping two-door offering is the LC. Available with a naturally aspirated V8 or a V6-powered hybrid powertrain, the LC is more of a grand tourer than a full-blown supercar the LFA is. And for what it’s worth, God only knows if the peeps at Lexus can make a case for developing a successor to the high-revving LFA.

Here’s hope Lexus knows that boring and generic doesn’t sell, and a halo vehicle is the best way of pulling the rest of the automaker’s lineup up.
