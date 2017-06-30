autoevolution

Lexus RX To Gain Long Wheelbase Variant At 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

30 Jun 2017, 12:09 UTC ·
by
Sport utility vehicles are plentiful in the Lexus lineup, but the Japanese automaker is feeling the heat of not offering the RX as a three-row SUV. In October 2017, however, Toyota’s luxury brand is poised to make amends by introducing a long wheelbase variant of its mid-size model.
Known as the AL20, the fourth generation of the RX has been around since 2015 for the 2016 model year. Underpinned by the tried-and-tested K platform, the luxurious crossover will grow in length to accommodate an extra pair of seats. Be that as it may, Mag X reports that wheelbase will remain the same as the two-row RX (2,790 millimeters or 109.8 inches).

The Japanese publication reports that only the rear overhang will be extended to make room for additional passenger space. Whatever Lexus plans on doing with and to the RX, the long-anticipated seven-seat RX is a must for the automaker in the United States of America, a country where this particular type of vehicle is slowly eating into the minivan segment.

Not all is fine with the RX L, though, for Mag X suggest that “living space will remain at its minimum.” In other words, the two additional seats will not be comfortable enough for adults, especially on longer journeys. For more room, buyers should consider the likes of the full-sized Lexus LX.

Scheduled to launch in Japan in January 2018, the new model in U.S.-spec form should be offered in two flavors. The first is expected to bear the RX 350L name, and will make use of a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with 295 horsepower and 268 pound-feet (363 Nm). The range-topping RX 450hL, on the other hand, will pride itself on a combined output of 308 hp.

For 2017, the RX starts in the U.S. from $43,120 for the front-wheel-drive model. All-wheel-drive is a $1,300 optional extra, whereas the hybrid kicks off from $53,035 and tops at $56,495 for the RX 450h F Sport.
