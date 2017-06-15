autoevolution

Lexus Updates CT 200h One Last Time

 
15 Jun 2017
by
The year was 2010 when Lexus married the world of the compact hatchback to the premium and hybrid leitmotifs. The passing of time, however, hasn’t been kind to the CT 200h. In Europe and the U.S. alike, sales of the eco-friendly model have been steadily declining since 2014. Be that as it may, the Japanese automaker decided to refresh it one more before the curtain falls on the Prius-derived model.
With underpinnings borrowed from the XW30-generation Toyota Prius, the writing was on the wall for the Lexus CT 200h. For reference, the former Prius is EPA-rated 48 miles per gallon combined, whereas the premium sibling manages to return 42 mpg. The new Prius, on the other hand, ups the ante to as many as 56 mpg.

So what did Lexus do to refresh the CT 200h for the 2018 model year? First of all, the exterior brags with a bit of nip and tuck. With the emphasis put on more visual drama, the front grille now features a more modern mesh pattern for the spindle grille. The position of the headlights and daytime running lights have been reversed, though the L-shaped motif is still there to remind everyone that this is not exactly a Prius in disguise.

Hop inside, and here you’ll notice an all-new infotainment system whose bragging right is size. At 10.3 inches, it dwarfs the old 7.0-inch screen by a considerable margin. Customers are also offered six different ornamentation choices for the interior, as well as new color schemes. Under the skin, the oily bits remain unchanged: free-breathing 1.8-liter engine, electric motor, and a total system output of 134 horsepower (100 kW), and a CVT.

One area where changes are more apparent than elsewhere is safety. Thanks to the addition of the Lexus Safety System+, the CT 200h now benefits from Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, as well as Automatic High Beam headlights.

Since it went on sale in December 2010, Lexus managed to sell more than 300,000 units of the CT 200h. The key geographic regions for the compact model are Europe, China, and its domestic market of Japan. Oh, and by the way, Lexus dropped the model from its U.S. lineup due to dwindling sales.
