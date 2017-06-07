autoevolution

Entry-Level 2018 Lexus LS 350 Launched In China With 3.5-liter N/A V6 Engine

 
Following the 500, 500h, and the F Sport, the fifth generation of the LS recently gained a fourth derivate in the form of the 350. Having made its debut at the 2017 Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao International Auto Show, the LS 350 will be marketed as the base model in the Chinese market.
Compared to the twin-turbo V6 of the 500 and the Atkinson-cycle V6 of the 500h, the 2018 Lexus LS 350 hides a free-breathing six-cylinder engine under its hood. Displacing 3.5 liters and matched exclusively to a ten-speed automatic box, the mill is a development of the GR family.

Lexus has yet to offer performance and fuel consumption details, but our friends over at Auto Sina claim that we’re in for 318 PS (314 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque. From Lexus’ standpoint, those stats are just enough for “vibrant acceleration,” whatever that is supposed to mean in the Japanese automaker’s jargon.

In terms of nearest competitors, the LS 350 will duke it out with entry-level versions of full-size luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In the case of the three-pointed star’s S320 L, you’re looking at a V6 tuned to produce 275 PS (272 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). The China-spec 730Li, meanwhile, is gifted with a 2.0-liter four-pot with 258 PS (254 horsepower) and 400 Nm to its name.

There’s a bit of a disparity between Lexus, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz as far as what entry-levelmeans in this segment, but then again, the three are very different by nature and background. And for that matter, the 2018 Lexus LS luxury sedan speaks to the sort of prospective customers that yearn for something else from the German norm.

Since it was introduced with great pomp and circumstance at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Lexus didn’t comment on the possibility of the LS gaining a V8 option or a full-on F model. One can only dream, though.
