Lexus LC F Rumored to Get 600 HP Twin-Turbo V8 in 2019

So far, Lexus has been adamant: there's no such thing as an LC F. The company is all about luxury sedans and crossovers, not halo supercars. But people love the LFA, and a spiritual successor is rumored for 2019.

When ready for production, the LC F is said to cost 20 million yen, which is equivalent to around $180,000. But that's still a relative bargain at half the price of the LFA. There are no two ways about it: the Lexus LC is a brilliant GT with sporty flavor. It's not like a Mercedes-GT, even though the proportions are similar. But the 5.0-liter V8 gives you eargasms, and the design lines cause... eyegasms. Sorry, we're running out of metaphors here!But the point is: the soundtrack is brilliant because the V8 is naturally aspired, just like in the GS F or RC F. But if the LC F is to be competitive, some turbochargers are going to get in the way of the exhaust.A recent report from Japanese website Best Car Web states the LC F will come out with 600 horsepower courtesy of a turbocharged V8. But it seems to believe that engine will displace anything from 4.0 to 5.0 liters.Unlike most luxury automakers, Lexus hasn't even built such an engine for its concepts. But there is a twin-turbo V6 in the new LS 500 flagship sedan. What's more, there's a rumor about a 600 horsepower 5.0-liter dating all the way back to the LF-LC, about three years ago.Fans of the brand might remember that the original Lexus SC was a Toyota Supra in drag. And speaking of the Supra, the new one is supposed to have a twin-turbo V6.Japanese engineers have apparently set the bar pretty high, targeting the lap times set around Fuji by the Nissan GT-R Nismo, the fastest production car built in the country. They also want an AMG-like 500 lb-ft of torque.When ready for production, the LC F is said to cost 20 million yen, which is equivalent to around $180,000. But that's still a relative bargain at half the price of the LFA.