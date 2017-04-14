autoevolution

2018 Lexus LS F-Sport Joins LS 500h in New York

 
14 Apr 2017, 20:33 UTC ·
by
I don't know what the Lexus LS F-Sport competes against, but I like it. It's for the people who say "dude" and throw cool parties, not your grandpa. Thankfully, they bought over both this Stormtrooper model and the LS 500h from a few months ago so we can compare them.
F-Sport is just a trim level, but you can tell Lexus wants this one to be really popular because they've made it look exactly like the GS F.

It's got a big black grille flanked by enlarged side air intakes and followed by side skirts. If you're into the small details, you'll love the Yin Yang mirrors with black on top and the weird diffuser tail.

Inside, visual enhancements include a new steering wheel and the motorized digital instrument cluster that makes the Audi R8 look like a plebeian supercar. Did I mention the big black grille? It's so cool.

Looking at the F-Sport and LS 500h together, it's also obvious that the taillights have a deep tint. But the two aren't mutually exclusive.

You can have both a conventional powertrain and a hybrid. The former includes a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that's good for415 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, paired with the first-ever 10-speed automatic transmission in luxury sedan. The 500h F-Sport bags an Atkinson-cycle 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with two electric motor/generators and uses a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. For the ultimate smoothness, Lexus combined a the planetary-type continuously variable transmission with a four-speed automatic tranny. What more could you want?

Its functional enhancements over the standard model include larger brakes, tuned suspension or optional adaptive steering. Air suspension and rear wheel steering are available, so the LS F-Sport is almost a match for the Mercedes-AMG S63, minus the power, of course.
