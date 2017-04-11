2018 Lexus LS Puts Its F Sport Suit On For The 2017 New York Auto Show

On the eve of the first press day of the 2017 New York International Auto Show, Lexus
presented the F Sport-enhanced LS 500, and it sure looks imposing. Some go-faster additions are also available as part of the Handling Package.
Available for both the twin-turbo’d LS 500 and the eco-friendly LS 500h
, the F Sport treatment ups the visual ante with what can only be described as a dramatic rendition of the spindle grille. The enlarged side grilles aren’t there just for show. As per the company, they’re there for better cooling capability.
Moving on to the rest of the car, F Sport further means more aggressive rocker panels, trunk moldings, special badging in and out, as well as exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels. The pictured Ultra White paint is unique to the F Sport.
Once you step inside, the LS 500
F Sport features go-faster front seat with better support, perforated-grille pattern for the seating surfaces, and aluminum trim. F Sport upgrades also include the steering wheel, ultrasuede for the headliner, perforated shift handle and footrest, an aluminum-dressed pedal box, and a speedometer and tachometer in a movable meter with a ring that slides to display information. The latter is a nod to the Lexus LFA.
And now, for the exciting part of the F Sport. In this configuration, the LS
features a chassis control system: Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management. From the brakes to the powertrain, from longitudinal motion to yaw, roll, and pitch, VDIM’s sole purpose is to ensure the car rides as well as possible.
With 6-piston front and 4-piston rear brakes, the F Sport definitely has what it takes to stop on a dime. Matched as standard with 245/45RF20 and 275/40RF20 tires, the all-new LS F Sport can be equipped with something called Handling Package. Available exclusively for the RWD TT V6 model, it furthers the dynamic capability of the car with Active Rear Steering, Variable Gear Ratio Steering, Active Stabilizer, and a sport-tuned air suspension.