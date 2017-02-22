autoevolution

2018 Lexus LS 500h Powertrain Detailed, 140 KM/H Top Speed In Electric Mode

 
The powertrain of the LS 500h is probably the worst kept secret in the automotive industry of the present day. Sensing that it is ridiculous to keep playing the teasing game, Lexus finally let it slip that the all-new LS 500h boasts the same innards as the LC 500h.
“The system,” tells Lexus, “first installed in the powertrain of the new LC 500h luxury coupe, brings multiple benefits in terms of improved throttle responsiveness, high-speed cruising at lower engine rpm and the ability to cruise at higher speeds.” One of those benefits is a top speed of 140 km/h in EV Mode, a figure that works out to 87 mph for the U.S. and UK markets.

Lexus still keeps the output of the LS 500h under wraps, but then again, we know what’s packing from the full-size luxury sedan’s coupe counterpart. On the one hand, we have a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 gifted with the Atkinson Cycle, with Dual VVT-i technology, as well as 295 HP to its name.

Then there’s the Multi Stage Hybrid System, which employs not one, but two electric motors. Only one is tasked with propulsion, having 59 horsepower to offer. Similarly to the LC 500h, the all-new-for-2018 Lexus LS 500h should offer the same total system output of 354 horsepower. The Japanese automaker is keeping its lips shut in regard to straight-line performance, but a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) of under 6 seconds should be doable for the LS 500h.

On the cog-swapping front, the Multi Stage Hybrid System makes use of two transmission. One of them is an e-CVT, whereas the other comes in the form of a four-speed auto. It’s a complicated solution when compared to what Mercedes-Benz and BMW are doing with the S550 Plug-In Hybrid and 740e iPerformance, but still, this is Lexus. And Lexus does it in its own way.

More information on the 2018 Lexus LS 500h will be made available on March 7, when the hybrid flagship is slated to make its live debut in Geneva.
