2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport Will Touch Down At The 2017 NYIAS

Following the complete overhaul of the LS for the 2018 MY
the flagship of the Lexus lineup will soon welcome a go-faster derivative. The LS 500 F Sport full-size luxury sedan promises track-honed bits and pieces, as well as a little more visual drama both inside and out.
Confirmed to make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the F Sport package will be available on the LS 500 and the LS 500h
as well. The thing is, the Toyota-owned automaker didn’t say a word about what F Sport brings new to the LS. The LC, which rides on the same GA-L platform and shares its hybrid underpinnings with the LS, doesn’t do F Sport either.
What Lexus is willing to share at this moment in time is the following information: the LS 500 F Sport
is sure "capitalize on the responsiveness and agility of the new LS Line.”
Reading between the lines, that’d be an array of enhancements to the chassis, starting with the size of the brake discs and finishing with the likes of the dampers and bushings.
A Torsen limited-slip differential would be godsend as well. A bit of software trickery could also be in the offing, including better throttle response and more immediacy from the transmission. In the cabin, F Sport-branded front seats with larger bolsters are expected to make the cut, as are go-faster interior trim and a black Alcantara headliner.
On the powertrain front, the LS 500 F Sport will make the best out of the automaker’s new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine. Coupled to a 10-speed automatic, the six-cylinder powerplant churns out 415 ponies and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. In the hybrid model’s case, make that two transmissions (conventional automatic plus CVT
), two electric motors, a freely aspirated 3.5-liter V6, and a combined output of 354 hp.
Fingers crossed a full-on LS F
will follow at some point in the future.