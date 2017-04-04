autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport Will Touch Down At The 2017 NYIAS

 
4 Apr 2017, 11:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the complete overhaul of the LS for the 2018 MY the flagship of the Lexus lineup will soon welcome a go-faster derivative. The LS 500 F Sport full-size luxury sedan promises track-honed bits and pieces, as well as a little more visual drama both inside and out.
Confirmed to make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the F Sport package will be available on the LS 500 and the LS 500h as well. The thing is, the Toyota-owned automaker didn’t say a word about what F Sport brings new to the LS. The LC, which rides on the same GA-L platform and shares its hybrid underpinnings with the LS, doesn’t do F Sport either.

What Lexus is willing to share at this moment in time is the following information: the LS 500 F Sport is sure "capitalize on the responsiveness and agility of the new LS Line.” Reading between the lines, that’d be an array of enhancements to the chassis, starting with the size of the brake discs and finishing with the likes of the dampers and bushings.

A Torsen limited-slip differential would be godsend as well. A bit of software trickery could also be in the offing, including better throttle response and more immediacy from the transmission. In the cabin, F Sport-branded front seats with larger bolsters are expected to make the cut, as are go-faster interior trim and a black Alcantara headliner.

On the powertrain front, the LS 500 F Sport will make the best out of the automaker’s new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine. Coupled to a 10-speed automatic, the six-cylinder powerplant churns out 415 ponies and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. In the hybrid model’s case, make that two transmissions (conventional automatic plus CVT), two electric motors, a freely aspirated 3.5-liter V6, and a combined output of 354 hp.

Fingers crossed a full-on LS F will follow at some point in the future.

2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport teaser Lexus LS 500 F Sport 2017 New York Auto Show Lexus LS sedan Lexus
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71