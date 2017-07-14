2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Shown in Full

It looks like Toyota is using the power of the word "leaked" to draw attention to its revised 2018 Land Cruiser Prado
model. After multiple shots of the SUV, we now have it in clear view, and both the entry-level model and the fully-equipped one with LED lights are being shown.
8 photos
The Prado, otherwise known as the smaller Land Cruiser, is now powered by bolder design elements. Its new headlamps feature bold creases that connect directly to an oversized grille. It's like the United Nations meets Tony Stark!
Toyota has redesigned the bumper as well, in a style that resembles both Lexus and the latest Hilux. Of course, they could go as far as to say that this is an all-new Prado since nearly all of its body panels have been redone. But he mirrors look the same.
It's worth noting that the current and 5th generation, the J150, has been made in Japan since 2009. The Mk4 was only around between 2002 and 2009. Production also takes place at the Sichuan factory, which might explain why the leaked photos come from Auto Home.
Around the back, we have some 3D taillights, re-assigned fog lamps, restyled bumper and a revised tailgate. You can have it both with a spare wheel mounted on the back or without it. Photos of the interior show leather, a new 8.0-inch satellite navigation system, a more modern steering wheel, and radio controls.
Toyota Safety Sense P will also be available on the newer model. This will include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Pedestrian Detection.
Of course, the engines change with the market. Gasoline units include the 2TR-FE 2.7-liter four-cylinder, 7GR-FKS 3.5-liter V6, and 1GR-FE 4.0-liter V6 units. The diesels currently offered globally are the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter four-cylinder, 1KD-FTV 3.0-liter four-cylinder, and 5L-E 3.0-liter four-cylinder units. We might see a new gearbox with more cogs though.