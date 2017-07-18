2018 Jaguar XEL Jumping on Nurburgring Vibrators Shows It Has the Moves

Jaguar is preparing to introduce the second long-wheelbase sedan, with the 2018 XEL set to be cast in this role. And you shouldn't expect the elongated machine to be given lesser targets than the standard model. For one thing, a prototype of the XEL has recently been spied while being pushed to the limit on the Nurburgring.

9 photos



Now, before you start looking for a chauffeur, you should know that, as is the case with the XFL, the XEL is only expected to be offered on the Chinese market, which is famous for its love of extra rear legroom.



The elongated nature of the sedan is obvious and, with the XFL adding 6.2 inches between the front and the rear axles, we're expecting the newcomer to deliver a similar treatment.



The now-usual lavish goodies will be installed in the rear, from the folding tables to the entertainment package.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu

This is the second Jaguar XE prototype we're showing you today, with the other one being (almost) at the other end of the handling scale.



To be more precise, we're talking about the



The SVR incarnation of the sedan will pack at least 500 ponies and with the competition including Nurburgring-taming animals such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Q (the 510 hp Italian still holds the



Judging by how it jumps over the rumble-strips at times, the long-wheelbase Jag still has the moves. Then again, we mustn't get ahead of ourselves, as there are parts of the Ring footage that involve the XEL delivering an understeer-loaded soundtrack.Now, before you start looking for a chauffeur, you should know that, as is the case with the XFL, the XEL is only expected to be offered on the Chinese market, which is famous for its love of extra rear legroom.The elongated nature of the sedan is obvious and, with the XFL adding 6.2 inches between the front and the rear axles, we're expecting the newcomer to deliver a similar treatment.The now-usual lavish goodies will be installed in the rear, from the folding tables to the entertainment package.This is the second Jaguar XE prototype we're showing you today, with the other one being (almost) at the other end of the handling scale.To be more precise, we're talking about the 2018 Jaguar XE SVR , a supercharged 5.0-liter monster that will serve as the "large-audience" incarnation of the 600 hp XE SV Project 8 we met at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.The SVR incarnation of the sedan will pack at least 500 ponies and with the competition including Nurburgring-taming animals such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Q (the 510 hp Italian still holds the Green Hell sedan record , remember?), the Brit has a difficult task on its hands.