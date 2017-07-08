JD Classics Introduces In-House Developed Synchro'd Transmission For Old Jaguars

Owning a classic car is, for fleeting moments, a wonderful experience. But when the going goes south and the garage floor is flooded by oil, old-timers are as frustrating as they come. It’s even more cumbersome to pull off a professional nut-and-bolt resto job, original replacement components and all that lot.

Pricing, as it happens, is available only upon request. In the case of Jaguars from times long gone, the synchromesh-less Moss box can prove worrisome. And rebuilding it doesn’t improve things either because of poor quality replacement parts and the innate design faults of the transmission. There’s a sneaky way to get around this pitfall, though.Best known as a professional restorer of classic Jaguars , the Maldon-based outfit has developed a five-speed transmission designed to replace the four-speed Moss box. Instead of that irksome unit, JD Classics is trying to tempt old-timer Jaguar owners into a five-speed all-synchromesh design.Reliability and motorsport pedigree were the top priorities for the men and women behind the JD Classics cog-swapper. All ratios are synchro’d, whereas the inner bits and pieces include helical cut gears wrapped in a reinforced aluminum cast casing. The design is so dependable, the five-speed box is guaranteed to handle up to 400 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque.“With all the lessons we’ve learned, and the customer feedback we’ve received, we’ve developed the new gearbox to be reliable, easy to use, and with the performance benefits of a modern gearbox,” commented Steve Riedling, the team principal of the JD Classics Race Shop Team.Available to order as a kit or with included fitment, the transmission also boasts closer gear ratios, smoother changes, and superior versatility both on the road and on the track. As a replacement for the Moss, the five-speeder is compatible with the E-Type 3.8 Series 1, C-Type , Mk II, and the XK kin.Pricing, as it happens, is available only upon request.