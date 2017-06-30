Jaguar XJR Updated With 575-Horsepower Supercharged V8

Tire destroyer. That’s how Jaguar’s most powerful XJ ever is worthy of being described, a full-sized brawler that made its dynamic debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed covered in white-and-blue camouflage.

Jaguar is keeping its lips tightly shut about what the refreshed XJR is all about, but this article on Goodwood.com points out the obvious: 575. The number is embossed into the seats and featured in the camouflage’s design, which means that 575 ponies come courtesy of a supercharged V8.The figure does hold water considering what the Jaguar F-Type SVR hides under the hood. And just like the range-topping variant of the F-Type, the tentatively named XJR 575 should be good for a monstrous 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque from 3,500 to 5,000 rpm. Hence the tire-shredding nature.In comparison to the F-Type SVR, the brawny sedan is a rear-wheel-drive affair. Tipping the scales at just under 1,900 kilograms, the XJR 575 should be an idea more impressive than the regular XJR as far as performance is concerned. That would be a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) of under 4.4 seconds and a top velocity of more than 280 km/h (174 mph).What’s funny about Jaguar’s presence at Goodwood is that the XJR 575 isn’t the most powerful offering of the leaping cat. That would be the XE SV Project 8, a compact executive sedan benefitting from a 600-horsepower derivative of the AJ-V8 Gen III AJ133 engine.“The car will be fully revealed later this summer,” promises Jaguar , and should go on sale by the end of the year at a price of more than £92,655 (UK), $118,000 (U.S.), and €142,400 (Germany), respectively.Beyond the XJR 575, the near future of the leaping cat will see the introduction of a baby crossover in the form of the E-Pace . By 2018, Jaguar will also start deliveries of the automaker's first-ever electric sport utility vehicle, and the I-Pace promises a lot both in terms of go-faster attributes and from a design standpoint.