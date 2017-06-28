autoevolution

Jaguar Debuts XE SV Project 8, Super Sedan Hits 60 MPH In 3.3 Seconds

28 Jun 2017, 5:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
M3, C63, Giulia Quadrifoglio. None of these steroidized compact executive sedans can hold a candle to the XE SV Project 8, a four-door brawler described by its maker as the “fastest accelerating Jaguar yet.”
13 photos
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 82018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
Based on the XE but heavily modified by the Special Vehicle Operations department, the SV Project 8 serves as a follow-up to the F-Type Project 7. The first model completely hand-assembled at the SVO Technical Center in Warwickshire, the maddest Jaguar of them all is limited to 300 examples worldwide, and all of them will be made in left-hand drive form.

That’s an interesting decision for a British brand. And speaking of origin, pricing starts at £149,995 in the United Kingdom. In other words, it is the most expensive model in the Jaguar lineup for the 2018 model year. At one end of the spectrum, there’s the F-Type SVR (£116,365). The other extremity is taken by the entry-level variant of the XE, which is £28,295.

Boasting the most highly tuned version of the Jaguar Land Rover 5.0-liter V8, supercharged lump propelling the XE SV Project 8 develops 600 PS (592 horsepower) and sends the goodies to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Compared to other Jaguar models fitted with the ZF-developed box, the Project 8 features a Pistolshift lever.

Other than a blistering sprint to 60 mph (3.3 seconds), the most extreme road-going Jaguar of them all is also capable of hitting 200 mph (322 km/h) on full song. In the aural department the XE SV Project 8 ships as standard with a variable exhaust system made from lightweight titanium.

“SVO's raison d'être is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability,” declared John Edwards, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations. “Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers, and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise,” he concluded.

SVO went the extra length with customization options for the Project 8, and the best example for it comes in the form of no less than 10,000 exterior paint colors. As standard, the super sedan features seats with magnesium frames, whereas the options list features a carbon fiber two-seat setup complemented by four-point harnesses and a retention hoop.

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 v8 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan Jaguar XE SVO jaguar
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show