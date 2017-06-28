Jaguar Debuts XE SV Project 8, Super Sedan Hits 60 MPH In 3.3 Seconds

More on this:

1 Jaguar Explains I-PACE Thermal Management, Claims It Adds 30 Miles to the Range

2 300 Horsepower Jaguar Four-Cylinder Gets Rolled Out on XE, XF, and F-Pace

3 Is Jaguar The Jaguar XE SVR? Wide Track Prototype with Monster Spoiler Spied

4 2018 Jaguar I-Pace Electric Crossover Spied Near Nurburgring, Looks Ready

5 Jaguar XE Long Wheelbase Tests on the 'Ring, No "Extra Long Vehicle" Sticker