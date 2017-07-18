autoevolution

Spyshots: Jaguar XE SVR Has Big Brakes, Gaping Exhaust and Over 500 HP for Sure

18 Jul 2017, 9:01 UTC ·
by
Whatever you do, make sure you avoid the mistake of regarding the upcoming Jaguar XE SVR as the lesser sibling of the XE SV Project 8 that shook the Goodwood Festival of Speed with its 600 horses. Heck, the upcoming super-sedan might just be an even more tempting proposal than Coventry's flagship sedan and there are at least two reasons for that.
First and foremost, you'll be able to get your hands on one. You see, while the Big Cat is only set to bring 300 units of the Project 8 to the world, the SVR incarnation of the four-door will come in considerably larger numbers.

Secondly, the 2018 Jaguar SVR will allow you to enjoy its charms on a daily basis. Sure, gas extremists would probably cast the 600 hp Jag, which happens to be the most powerful road car in the history of the brand, in the role of a daily driver. But, with its extreme setup, that would be a bit too much.

The XE SVR is set to fill in the gap between the set halo saloon and the current XE range-topper, which is animated by a 380 hp supercharged 3.0-liter V6.

Before the Project 8 debuted at Goodwood, we spied a prototype that showed extreme rear tracks and uber-fat bodywork, albeit with the test car showing less visual aggression than the Festival of Speed model.

As such, we expected that prototype to be the SVR. Nevertheless, the test car you can see in the fresh spyshots above seems closer to the SVR approach.

Regardless, the machine will be animated by Jaguar Land Rover's supercharged 5.0-liter V8, with the mill set to deliver at least 500 ponies in this tune.

Keep in mind that the competition has already raised the bar to (just over) 500 hp and we're talking about the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Mercedes-AMG C63 S.What about the handling?
Some aficionados expect the supercharged V8, eight-speed auto tech setup of the XE SVR to involve all-wheel-drive.

And while this is the case with the SVR versions of the Jaguar F-Type and Range Rover Sport, the segment in which the XE SVR plays is an RWD playground, and the Brits might stick to this recipe. You'd better prepare a hefty tire budget, then...
