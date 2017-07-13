autoevolution

2018 Jaguar E-Pace Is More F-Type Than F-Pace

13 Jul 2017, 15:28 UTC ·
by
Arguably the prettiest crossover utility vehicle in the compact segment, the E-Pace is a supermodel next to the boring Audi Q3, uninspiring BMW X1, and me-too Mercedes-Benz GLA. An all-new design from the ground up, Jaguar’s take on the Range Rover Evoque will soon become the brand’s best-selling vehicle.
There are plenty of reasons why the E-Pace will outsell every other Jaguar available today, starting with pricing. You’re looking at a suggested retail price of $38,600 in the United States, whereas the United Kingdom will get the baby crossover from £28,500 by the end of the year. The first front-wheel-drive Jaguar model since the X-Type also looks the business.

With headlights and taillights heavily inspired by the F-Type, there’s no denying the British automaker wanted to put an emphasis on sportiness. The proportions are spot on for a vehicle slotted in this segment, yet the most surprising thing about the exterior design is the choice of wheels. If, for whatever reason, someone wants to ruin the ride of the E-Pace, all that particular someone needs to do is go for the optional 21-inch alloy wheels.

4,395 millimeters long and sporting a 2,681-millimeter wheelbase, the E-Pace doesn’t offer the most legroom for the rear passengers. The trunk, meanwhile, is appropriately sized at 577 liters. “The E-Pace provides the best of both worlds: Jaguar sports car dynamics with compact SUV practicality,” commented Ian Callum, the director of design at Jaguar.

On the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, it should be highlighted that customers are offered with no less than five choices. On the turbo petrol front, look forward to 250 or 300 PS and 365 or 400 Nm of torque from 2.0 liters and four cylinders. Fuel economy-minded customers are offered three turbo diesels, with the most potent tuned to produce 240 metric ponies and 500 Nm of torque from very low in the rev range: 1,500 rpm.

A six-speed manual comes as standard on select front- and all-wheel-drive models, whereas the norm comes in the form of a nine-speed automatic transmission we know and love from other leaping cats. Plant Graz in Austria will be the place where the E-Pace will be manufactured. Production will be strengthened by Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s plant in Changshu, China.

