Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has More Sting than Transformers Bumblebee

When it comes to the spec game that involves Zuffenhausen specials, Porschephilles are split into two main categories. There's the "aggressive bodykits need restrained colors" camp and we also have those who believe hefty aero pieces go well with vivid hues.
And no recent Porsche (the 918 Spyder
doesn't count here) is as aggressive as the 2018 911 GT2 RS. Well, we can now feast our eyes on a 991.2 GT2 RS dressed in a bold shade of yellow (this looks like Racing Yellow), so the time has come for you to take sides.
The Neunelfer we're looking at also has the potential to spark a debate on whether one should skip the Weissach package when speccing a GT2 RS.
However, it seems like we're dealing with an exception here, namely a car that sports the Weissach goodies, only skipping the magnesium wheels that are normally included in the package - judging by the laptop riding shotgun in the car and the unusual melange mentioned above, it looks like this is a test car, while the number plate confirms we're looking at a Porsche-owned vehicle.
We are currently engaged in a Widowmaker hunt and we'll remind you that less than 24 hours separate us from the previous episode of the sort.
We're talking about the Rennsport Neunelfer example that was spotted
on the roads in the proximity of the Nurburgring. Of course, the sighting fueled the track record rumors - while it's obvious that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be a sub-7 animal, the thing could even bring the production car record back to Zuffenhausen.
Regardless, one of the best features of the new GT2 RS involves a number that's not connected to how quick the RWD special is. Fortunately, Porsche decided to introduce the range-topping 991.2 model as a non-limited model, thus making an important step in the fight against speculators.
