Next-Gen Lexus GS F Rumored to Have 4.0-Liter Twin-Turbo V8

18 Jul 2017, 20:07 UTC ·
by
The performance car market is starting to look like Oprah Winfrey is in charge. "You get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8" sort of stuff. After Mercedes, Audi and Porsche, Lexus could be next with a hot GS F that's finally ready to compete with the BMW M5.
If you watched Chris Harris' review of both those sedans, you'd know that he enjoyed the naturally aspirated Lexus a lot more than the M5, described as too powerful for the road and infinitely complicated. However, it seems Toyota gave the go-ahead for Lexus to develop an over-complicated GS F of its own.

Best Car, the same magazine that reported a 600 horsepower LC F is coming in 2019, now claims there's a GS F powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the pipeline. We're talking about a next-generation car, which is several years away. So the story could be just pure speculation. However, the previous one was well fleshed out with a timeframe, price, and key rival: the GT-R Nurburgring edition.

The luxury brand has always been against turbocharging and downsizing its engines, just like Toyota. But that all changed when they dropped that 2-liter turbo into everything, and it's been followed up with a 3-liter V6 as well. What we're trying to say is that stranger things have happened.

Lexus used to be the go-to brand for retired Florida golfers. But between polarizing styling and a couple of sweet handlers, that's changed. Many fans of the brand would welcome an F sedan that combines space, performance and above-average reliability. But can they get all that with their first twin-turbo?

What's more, there was that whole rumor about the GS being replaced by a bigger front-wheel drive successor to the ES. They can't do that and drop a V8 under the hood at the same time. And two contradicting rumors means we'll have to sit and wait some more.
