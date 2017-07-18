Next-Gen Lexus GS F Rumored to Have 4.0-Liter Twin-Turbo V8

The performance car market is starting to look like Oprah Winfrey is in charge. "You get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8" sort of stuff. After Mercedes, Audi and Porsche, Lexus could be next with a hot GS F that's finally ready to compete with the BMW M5.

The luxury brand has always been against turbocharging and downsizing its engines, just like Toyota. But that all changed when they dropped that 2-liter turbo into everything, and it's been followed up with a 3-liter V6 as well. What we're trying to say is that stranger things have happened.



Lexus used to be the go-to brand for retired Florida golfers. But between polarizing styling and a couple of sweet handlers, that's changed. Many fans of the brand would welcome an F sedan that combines space, performance and above-average reliability. But can they get all that with their first twin-turbo?



However, it seems Toyota gave the go-ahead for Lexus to develop an over-complicated GS F of its own. Best Car, the same magazine that reported a 600 horsepower LC F is coming in 2019, now claims there's a GS F powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the pipeline. We're talking about a next-generation car, which is several years away. So the story could be just pure speculation. However, the previous one was well fleshed out with a timeframe, price, and key rival: the GT-R Nurburgring edition. If you watched Chris Harris' review of both those sedans, you'd know that he enjoyed the naturally aspirated Lexus a lot more than the M5, described as too powerful for the road and infinitely complicated.