Porsche's Andreas Preuninger Announces Plan to Fight GT Car Speculators

 
27 May 2017
by
With Porsche 911s being more popular than ever, the speculation market is trying to take advantage of the rising Neunelfer trend, which is how we ended up with examples such as 911 Rs being flipped for up to $1 million. Nevertheless, Zuffenhausen has recently announced its intention to discourage those who treat Porsche GT cars as investments rather that driving tools.
Porsche already has a VIP program that monitors special vehicle purchases and it seems that the actions involved in this plan will be intensified.

Andreas Preuninger, the man helming the carmaker's GT Division, recently talked to Car & Driver on the matter. For instance, the executive mentioned that certain 911 R owners complained about Porsche bringing back the manual on the 991.2 GT3, worrying that the move will limit the effervescent appreciation of their cars - keep in mind that Porsche allowed 918 owners to guy 911 R ahead of the clutch special's launch.

Mr GT also disclosed some of the measures the automaker plans to introduce in order to achieve its mileage goal.

“We are monitoring very closely who is flipping cars,” Preuninger said. “We do not build too many cars and we know most of our customers well—we like to have a name for every car before we build it,"

If you’re flipping cars, then I think it’s understandable that you won’t get on the list for the next car if we have more demand than supply,” the executive explained. “It’s not a punishment but a strategy: to supply the cars to the customers who will really use them. I think that’s just fair,

As for the numbers Preuninger mentions, we'll drop an example here: unofficial sources talk about Porsche only set to build 3,500 units of the 2018 GT3.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the carmaker could be preparing a Touring Package for the new GT3, as these spy photos hint.
