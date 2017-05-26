1,200 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Hasn't Even Reached Its Final Form

It seems that more and more Porsche 911 Turbo drivers are willing to transform their supercars into drag racing devils. Case in point with the Neunelfer we have here, which now packs around double the factory output.





The tuning specialist is now preparing to take things even higher. As such, the company aims to feed this 911 Turbo S with racing fuel and, of course, turn up the boost. We haven't met anybody who considers a 911 Turbo S is a slow car (that would be rather odd, especially given the Holy Trinity-beating 0-50 mph time of the 991.2 model). However, you could expect that from the crew behind the Zuffenhausen machine we're looking at.This is a 991.1 Turbo S that has been given a thorough tech massage by Esmotor, with the Turkish-based specialist having recently strapped the monster to a dyno over on Qatar.The result? As you can see in the resulting dyno graph, the twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the Porscha now delivers 963 hp and 925 Nm (make that 682 lb-ft). Keep in mind that we're talking about the numbers at the wheels, which means that the crank output of this 911 is the kind that can put a huge smile on your face. In fact, given the es1200 tag added by the developer, we're probably looking at 1,200 horses at the crankshaft.Just as importantly, the max power number is delivered between 5,200 and 7,200 rpm, which means we should be looking at a respectable usability profile.Speaking of numbers, the output mentioned above was achieved while using 98-octane pump gas and an octane booster. Sadly, the aftermarket developer hasn't provided the expected video, so we can't share the dyno room mix joy.Of course, when dealing such an extreme trip to the gym, the clutches of the PDK tranny have to be left behind. In this case, the factory hardware has made room for a Dodson motorsport clutch kit.The tuning specialist is now preparing to take things even higher. As such, the company aims to feed this 911 Turbo S with racing fuel and, of course, turn up the boost.