autoevolution

1,200 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Hasn't Even Reached Its Final Form

 
26 May 2017, 14:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
It seems that more and more Porsche 911 Turbo drivers are willing to transform their supercars into drag racing devils. Case in point with the Neunelfer we have here, which now packs around double the factory output.
We haven't met anybody who considers a 911 Turbo S is a slow car (that would be rather odd, especially given the Holy Trinity-beating 0-50 mph time of the 991.2 model). However, you could expect that from the crew behind the Zuffenhausen machine we're looking at.

This is a 991.1 Turbo S that has been given a thorough tech massage by Esmotor, with the Turkish-based specialist having recently strapped the monster to a dyno over on Qatar.

The result? As you can see in the resulting dyno graph, the twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the Porscha now delivers 963 hp and 925 Nm (make that 682 lb-ft). Keep in mind that we're talking about the numbers at the wheels, which means that the crank output of this 911 is the kind that can put a huge smile on your face. In fact, given the es1200 tag added by the developer, we're probably looking at 1,200 horses at the crankshaft.

Just as importantly, the max power number is delivered between 5,200 and 7,200 rpm, which means we should be looking at a respectable usability profile.

Speaking of numbers, the output mentioned above was achieved while using 98-octane pump gas and an octane booster. Sadly, the aftermarket developer hasn't provided the expected video, so we can't share the dyno room mix joy.

Of course, when dealing such an extreme trip to the gym, the clutches of the PDK tranny have to be left behind. In this case, the factory hardware has made room for a Dodson motorsport clutch kit.

The tuning specialist is now preparing to take things even higher. As such, the company aims to feed this 911 Turbo S with racing fuel and, of course, turn up the boost.
porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 dyno
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86