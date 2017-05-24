780 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Passes Mercedes at 209 MPH in Savage Autobahn Drive

Lead foot drives on the Autobahn are not just about the high-octane contraptions or the well-maintained asphalt. When you're out there welding the throttle to the floor on the derestricted sections of the German highway network, you will put your fate in the hand of the drivers you pass.





For those of you who aren't familiar with these velocity-friendly highways, we should mention that we're talking about a two-lane adventure. So, if, say, the car on the crawler lane decides it has to move to the right, there's not that much you can do. At least not when your speedometer shows 337 km/h (make that 209 MPH) - this is the number displayed on the dashboard of the Porsche 911 Turbo S in the video below, with the Neunelfer passing a Mercedes at the time.The shenanigan was part of an Autobahn run that even saw the Zuffenhausen animal climb a little higher. Sadly, while a Vbox was present in the car, we can't see the velocity numbers it shows, so the speedo readings will have to do.It's worth mentioning that we're looking at a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S that has been given an aftermarket massage. Following the visit to the gym, which was handled by PP Performance, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter motor occupying the posterior of the Porscha has jumped from its 560 hp factory output to 780 ponies.Given the perfect power-grip factory balance of the 911 Turbo S (the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo S has proven it can deliver hypercar-rivaling 0-60 mph sprints, remember ?), such an animal doesn't exactly require extra power. Nevertheless, when you're dealing with the kind of speeds seen here, more muscle is always welcome.And, thanks to the POV take delivered by the piece of footage documenting the drive, you can get a perfect taste of what it means to put the pedal to the metal on the Autobahn.