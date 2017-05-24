autoevolution

780 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Passes Mercedes at 209 MPH in Savage Autobahn Drive

 
24 May 2017, 11:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Lead foot drives on the Autobahn are not just about the high-octane contraptions or the well-maintained asphalt. When you're out there welding the throttle to the floor on the derestricted sections of the German highway network, you will put your fate in the hand of the drivers you pass.
For those of you who aren't familiar with these velocity-friendly highways, we should mention that we're talking about a two-lane adventure. So, if, say, the car on the crawler lane decides it has to move to the right, there's not that much you can do. At least not when your speedometer shows 337 km/h (make that 209 MPH) - this is the number displayed on the dashboard of the Porsche 911 Turbo S in the video below, with the Neunelfer passing a Mercedes at the time.

The shenanigan was part of an Autobahn run that even saw the Zuffenhausen animal climb a little higher. Sadly, while a Vbox was present in the car, we can't see the velocity numbers it shows, so the speedo readings will have to do.

It's worth mentioning that we're looking at a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S that has been given an aftermarket massage. Following the visit to the gym, which was handled by PP Performance, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter motor occupying the posterior of the Porscha has jumped from its 560 hp factory output to 780 ponies.

Given the perfect power-grip factory balance of the 911 Turbo S (the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo S has proven it can deliver hypercar-rivaling 0-60 mph sprints, remember?), such an animal doesn't exactly require extra power. Nevertheless, when you're dealing with the kind of speeds seen here, more muscle is always welcome.

And, thanks to the POV take delivered by the piece of footage documenting the drive, you can get a perfect taste of what it means to put the pedal to the metal on the Autobahn.

porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 Autobahn hooning supercar porsche tuning
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86