Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Reportedly the Final PTS Model, Lands in Bangkok

AMG

Here it is! Presenting the final PTS 991.1 GT3 RS to be delivered - a brand new PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) example that has recently landed at Porsche Centre Bangkok in Thailand. This is the third confirmed Ruby Star RS in the world (the others being in LA and Toronto), and the only one among the three with Silver wheels. On the exterior, it has a few subtle Porsche Exclusive CXX (custom tailoring special wishes) options, such as the inner part of the door handles painted in black high gloss, side mirrors painted in black high gloss, "frames of the air intake nozzles in exterior color, slats in black plastic", model designation on the doors and rear in Silver, and sideplates of the rear wing painted in GT Silver. Inside, the theme is black leather throughout with deviated stitching in Guards Red - including the steering wheel rim and casing (with 12 o' clock marker in Guards Red), dashboard, sun visors, and door opening loops in Guards Red to complete the theme. This belongs to the same gentleman that owns the PTS Signal Yellow 911 R I featured earlier, as well as several other final production Porsches. Will feature a rear shot soon. Photos courtesy of my good friend Don (@riviera_blue).

