Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Reportedly the Final PTS Model, Lands in Bangkok

We've talked about Porsche delivering the last batch of 991.1 GT3 RS Neunelfers before and, if we are to believe an Instagram report, it looks like the example in the image above is the final Paint To Sample unit.

The next #PTSRS Exclusive. 82N: The final PTS 991.1 GT3 RS delivered. Stay tuned. A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 9, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

We're dealing with the polarizing Ruby Star hue, one that's popular among our editors. The rear-engined delight has recently arrived at Porsche Centre Bangkok in Thailand.The Instagram report also mentions that this is the third documented Ruby Star 991 GT3 RS in the world, while making for the only such Neunelfer on silver wheels. The hue of the wheels is also used for the badging on the doors and posterior of the vehicle.As for the cabin, it seems that the sea of black leather adorning the interior of the Porscha features Guards Red contrast stitching - for the record, this was color used for the launch of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.If you happen to belong to the camp that shows love to this hue, we'll remind you that we showed you a 2017 Porsche 911 R dressed in Ruby Star. As a coincidence, the said rear-engined delight we're talking about also features silver wheels.As for what comes next, the automaker is almost ready to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the Rennsport Neunelfer. We've spied the 2018 911 GT3 RS on countless occasions and while the 991.2 GT3 has brought back the manual, you shouldn't expect the RS model to follow suit. And that's because Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT Division, has let it slip that the track special will come in PDK-only form.The lap time focus here is obvious and, speaking of Ring numbers, since the revamped GT3 can lap the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we'll get to see the GT3 RS allowing Porsche fans to talk about the 7:10 asset of the Mercedes-GT R being left behind.