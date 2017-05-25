Ruby Star Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Reportedly the Final PTS Model, Lands in Bangkok

We've talked about Porsche delivering the last batch of 991.1 GT3 RS Neunelfers before and, if we are to believe an Instagram report, it looks like the example in the image above is the final Paint To Sample unit.
We're dealing with the polarizing Ruby Star hue, one that's popular among our editors. The rear-engined delight has recently arrived at Porsche Centre Bangkok in Thailand.
The Instagram report also mentions that this is the third documented Ruby Star 991 GT3 RS
in the world, while making for the only such Neunelfer on silver wheels. The hue of the wheels is also used for the badging on the doors and posterior of the vehicle.
As for the cabin, it seems that the sea of black leather adorning the interior of the Porscha features Guards Red contrast stitching - for the record, this was color used for the launch of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.
If you happen to belong to the camp that shows love to this hue, we'll remind you that we showed
you a 2017 Porsche 911 R dressed in Ruby Star. As a coincidence, the said rear-engined delight we're talking about also features silver wheels.
As for what comes next, the automaker is almost ready to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the Rennsport Neunelfer. We've spied
the 2018 911 GT3 RS on countless occasions and while the 991.2 GT3 has brought back the manual, you shouldn't expect the RS model to follow suit. And that's because Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT Division, has let it slip that the track special will come in PDK-only form.
The lap time focus here is obvious and, speaking of Ring numbers, since the revamped GT3 can lap the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we'll get to see the GT3 RS allowing Porsche
fans to talk about the 7:10 asset of the Mercedes-AMG
GT R being left behind.
Here it is! Presenting the final PTS 991.1 GT3 RS to be delivered - a brand new PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; non-metallic UNI; 82N) example that has recently landed at Porsche Centre Bangkok in Thailand. This is the third confirmed Ruby Star RS in the world (the others being in LA and Toronto), and the only one among the three with Silver wheels. On the exterior, it has a few subtle Porsche Exclusive CXX (custom tailoring special wishes) options, such as the inner part of the door handles painted in black high gloss, side mirrors painted in black high gloss, "frames of the air intake nozzles in exterior color, slats in black plastic", model designation on the doors and rear in Silver, and sideplates of the rear wing painted in GT Silver. Inside, the theme is black leather throughout with deviated stitching in Guards Red - including the steering wheel rim and casing (with 12 o' clock marker in Guards Red), dashboard, sun visors, and door opening loops in Guards Red to complete the theme. This belongs to the same gentleman that owns the PTS Signal Yellow 911 R I featured earlier, as well as several other final production Porsches. Will feature a rear shot soon. Photos courtesy of my good friend Don (@riviera_blue).
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 10, 2017 at 5:08am PDT
The next #PTSRS Exclusive. 82N: The final PTS 991.1 GT3 RS delivered. Stay tuned.
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 9, 2017 at 5:08am PDT