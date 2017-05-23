autoevolution

Porsche 911 Gets Ruined with "Riding Hood" Kit from Widebody Hell

 
23 May 2017
by
These days, we get to talk about the 996 incarnation of the Porsche 911 on tons of occasions, with the now-affordable Neunelfer receiving plenty of love from aficionados who had been waiting to get their hands on one for too many years. This, however, is not one of those occasions, as we can almost hear the "please kill me" cry of the poor Zuffenhausen machine in these photos.
The abomination you see ticks all the boxes required by the "nightmare" tag and we'll start from the nose of the thing - we'll let you guess the home depot location where the front apron lip seems to have been purchased from. Then we have the air winglets on the side, which seems to have been carved into foam by a bear... zombie.

And while the "do not step" message on the side skirt extensions is fitting when present on fighter jet impersonation builds, this is far from such a kit. Did we mention the asymmetrical side scoops that (presumably) feed the rear brakes with cool air?

Of course, with this being a 911, the rear of the vehicle is the most important part and the "aero" mods find here might just make one dizzy.

To give you an idea of what lies underneath the cheap toy color scheme of this once-a-Porscha, we've added a build pic in the image gallery to your right - lens tip to Reddit for the images.

Now, you might be wondering about the... sponsor mentioned on the car. We decided to call them that since Riding Hood Motorsports describes itself as a "group of likeminded racing enthusiasts joining together to get more from their racing time and money."

Heck, there's even a LinkedIn tale talking about people injecting money into this crew, make of that what you will.

Here's to hoping such cases of "honey, I ruined the Neunelfer" remain isolated...
Porsche 911 Porsche pic of the day fail widebody
 
