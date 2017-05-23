autoevolution

Tic Tac Porsche 911 GT3 Livery Is a Nod to the 1989 Tic Tac Porsche 962 Racecar

 
When the Porsche 911 you drive happens to pack a GT3 badge, spending time on the track is just as normal as doing your thing on the road. And certain GT3 owners like their colors in Porsche pedigree form, as is the case with the Neunelfer we're here to show you.
This 997.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 has been given a Tic Tac makeover. This, of course, is a nod to the Tic Tac Porsche 962 racecar that wore the #17 tag with pride back in 1989.

As you can notice in these images, the visual makeover of the rear-engined delight goes all the way, with this Porscha standing out from a distance.

And, since it seems like the GT Division animal we're looking at spends plenty of time jumping from one rumble strip to another, we're sure that the rear-engine beast will turn plenty of heads in the process.

The design of the wrap was delivered by digital artist Scott Kepple, whose works we've shown you on tons of occasions. The pixel wielder has a thing for Zuffenhausen machines, pushing the wrap industry forward with a retro-colorful momentum.

The latest such example landed earlier this month, when we showed you the 2.0 take on an already-reinvented Martini Livery. The infamous livery covered a 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, mixing the Italian distiller's colors with a dark theme and, of course, racetrack-like battle scars.

German wrap specialist Kellmann Skilte handled the second skin job, with this being just one of the Porsche episodes delivered by the shop.

For those of you wondering what happens during such a second skin process, we've added a pair of Instagram images below.

Oh, and if you're willing to zoom in on the #17 962, you should check out the video at the bottom of the page. The clip shows the 1989 racecar at the Spa Classic race held back in 2015.


 

A post shared by Kellmann Skilte og Reklame (@kellmannskilte) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:28am PST



 

A post shared by Kellmann Skilte og Reklame (@kellmannskilte) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:10pm PST



