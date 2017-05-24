LEGO Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crash Test Is the Real Deal, Happens in ADAC Facility

Anybody who has ever stepped on a LEGO piece knows the strength of the plastic-fantastic bricks, so the Internet has come up with a question - what happens if you crash test a LEGO Porsche 911 GT3 RS
?
Following an online survey where people were asked to choose a "fictional" contraption that would be tested according to real world conditions, ADAC (the General German Automobile Club) treated the current flagship of the LEGO Technic collection as if it were an actual car.
It all started with the engineers getting a few giggles by putting together the 2,704 pieces of the kit. After a few smiles, the Rennsport Neunelfer
was strapped to ADAC's rig and sent towards a barrier at 46 km/h (28.6 mph), with the aim being to generate a 40% frontal overlap impact.
The Germans even placed a crash test dummy inside the "toy", but this wasn't your LEGO man. Instead, a unit was 3D printed for the job.
However, as you can see in the crash aftermath images to your right, you shouldn't feel all that bad for the little guy behind the steering wheel. For one thing, only his lower left leg was missing after the impact.
It seems that the Danish toy maker's Porsche
, which, by the way, comes with a price of 300 Euros (approx. $335), did a pretty good job at dissipating the energy of the crash.
As for the car itself, if you watch the impact in slow motion, it looks like the frontal section of the thing unbuilds itself. The imaginary LEGO crash structure actually worked wonders, as the vast majority of pieces could still be used after the impact. In fact, the ADAC report only talks about one broken part, namely the front wheel suspension that came in contact with the barrier.
So, how much for that (supposedly still functional) PDK tranny?