German Police Raid 11 Daimler Offices In Its Homeland

 
24 May 2017
by
A team of 23 prosecutors and 230 police officers raided Daimler AG’s offices in Germany yesterday.
The news was confirmed by the automaker, whose representatives announced that they were collaborating with authorities to resolve the situation. According to the report, 11 offices of the company that owns Mercedes-Benz and smart were visited by the authorities.

Several employees of the corporation were of interest for the investigators, who have the suspicion that the automaker employed misleading advertising and committed fraud. Just like the previous investigation regarding Daimler, the company was being probed over its diesel engines.

While the Stuttgart-based business was not caught cheating, authorities were acting on a suspicion that was started after Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal.

However, several employees were the target of a criminal investigation, and the search made on May 23 showed that the authorities want to be sure that no wrongdoing has been made in advertising Daimler’s products or when certifying its engines.

It is important to note that the automaker’s representatives have refrained from commenting any further on the situation, because they are facing an ongoing preliminary investigation that does not need any interference.

The Teutonic firm is not the only one under fire from authorities in a country these days, as the Italian-Americans at FCA have gotten themselves sued by the Department of Justice. In the case of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the situation was also linked to its diesel engines, but it all happened in the USA, where the Dieselgate scandal started for Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, the brand from Wolfsburg is reportedly facing a multi-billion-euro penalty in France, and it is also about diesel engine emissions.

Unlike its rivals at Daimler and FCA, the VW Group was caught cheating without any excuses, and it has been determined that it was an intentional plan to deceive authorities across the world to save money. We can see that it worked out just fine.
