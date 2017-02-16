autoevolution

BMW Motorrad And LEGO Made This Cool Hover Ride Concept

 
16 Feb 2017, 14:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure model is surely a neat kit to keep you and/or your kid busy for an hour or so to build it on a rainy day. However, that kit can be transformed into a cool hovering concept which is also a real thing now.
It all started with the partnership between BMW Motorrad and LEGO, creating the R 1200 GS scale model you could build from LEGO. The kit has been on sale since January 1st, 2017.

However, not many know you can extrapolate a bit from the initial adventure motorcycle design and end up with the Hover Ride Design Concept. The alternative version is a futuristic concept full of emotion and creative energy, and it is not based on technological plausibility. In short terms, the concept is kinda like the Star Wars Speeder.

Now, BMW Junior Company, which is an innovative BMW Group training unit, decided the little toy is awesome enough to be built in real life. Thus, the Hover Ride became a real full-size replica recently.

BMW trainees in the second to fourth year of their course used the serial-production parts of the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure to build a life-size model of the LEGO Technic Hover Ride. Numerous components – such as the front-wheel rim modified to form a propeller – were specially made for the project, demonstrating the youngsters’ skilled craftsmanship.

“It was incredibly inspiring to see colleagues from different disciplines working with our trainees. Everyone involved in this project learned an awful lot,” says Markus Kollmannsperger, trainer for technical model-making.

At the moment of writing, the full-size model of the Hover Ride Design Concept is being presented for the first time at LEGO World in Copenhagen. From there, the futuristic machine will travel via Denmark to various sites such as the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center Munich and BMW Welt.

concept bike BMW motorcycles R 1200 GS adventure Lego lego technic lego technic hover ride
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78