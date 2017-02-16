BMW Motorrad And LEGO Made This Cool Hover Ride Concept

The LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
model is surely a neat kit to keep you and/or your kid busy for an hour or so to build it on a rainy day. However, that kit can be transformed into a cool hovering concept which is also a real thing now.
It all started with the partnership between BMW Motorrad and LEGO, creating the R 1200 GS scale model you could build from LEGO. The kit has been on sale since January 1st, 2017.
However, not many know you can extrapolate a bit from the initial adventure motorcycle design and end up with the Hover Ride Design Concept. The alternative version is a futuristic concept full of emotion and creative energy, and it is not based on technological plausibility. In short terms, the concept is kinda like the Star Wars Speeder.
Now, BMW Junior Company, which is an innovative BMW Group training unit, decided the little toy is awesome enough to be built in real life. Thus, the Hover Ride became a real full-size replica recently.
BMW trainees in the second to fourth year of their course used the serial-production parts of the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
to build a life-size model of the LEGO Technic Hover Ride. Numerous components – such as the front-wheel rim modified to form a propeller – were specially made for the project, demonstrating the youngsters’ skilled craftsmanship.
“It was incredibly inspiring to see colleagues from different disciplines working with our trainees. Everyone involved in this project learned an awful lot,”
says Markus Kollmannsperger, trainer for technical model-making.
At the moment of writing, the full-size model of the Hover Ride Design Concept is being presented for the first time at LEGO World in Copenhagen. From there, the futuristic machine will travel via Denmark to various sites such as the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center Munich and BMW Welt.