248,000-Mile Porsche Apollo 911 Gets Corvette V8 in Purist-Infuriating LS Swap

Let's face it - there's a huge part of the Internet that loves Porsche 911 engine swaps involving Neunelfers getting heart transplants coming from outside the Zuffenhausen realms. And this is how we get to the good old LS swap.





We



Given the $9,500 price that Tyle Hoover had paid for the



And we're now back on the topic to let you know that the



This 911 Carrera will be gifted with a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette LS2 motor, with the V8 having served its previous host for around 50,000 miles. So yes, this Neunelfer is in for a 400 hp trip.



As for the reason for which the boxer mill of the German machine decided to give up, the clip also answers this question and we're asking the faint-hearted among you to skip this part of the video.



Sure, replacing a 911's flat-six with a V8, be it a GM-sourced motor or not, is a move that will infuriate purists and none-purists alike. Nevertheless, we can now talk about a beaten bath and the 996 machine we're here to discuss brings the most recent example of this.We discussed this senior Neunelfer earlier this month, when we brought you the tale of its heart attack. To put things shortly, the 248,000-mile sportscar lost its engine during a track day.Given the $9,500 price that Tyle Hoover had paid for the Porscha , the engine failure didn't come as that much of a surprise.And we're now back on the topic to let you know that the 911 driver has decided to go for the LS swap mentioned above. As you'll be able to notice in his latest clip, which you can find at the bottom of the page, Hoover found a specialist that handles such swaps. And it seems that, strictly from the financial point of view, choosing the slab of America over an engine rebuild or other possible revival versions was a no-brainer. To be more precise, the swap should set the owner back around $10,000.This 911 Carrera will be gifted with a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette LS2 motor, with the V8 having served its previous host for around 50,000 miles. So yes, this Neunelfer is in for a 400 hp trip.As for the reason for which the boxer mill of the German machine decided to give up, the clip also answers this question and we're asking the faint-hearted among you to skip this part of the video.