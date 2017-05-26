Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Ultra Instant Fuel Consumption Test

Everybody says that the 1.4 TFSI/TSI is the best engine to have with most MQB platform based cars, save for the very biggest, like the Kodiaq or Passat
. Supposedly, it's cheaper to buy than diesel and still relatively economical. But what about in the real world?
Most crossovers are shaped like regular hatchbacks, but they are not as efficient because more air is allowed to get under them. The Q2 is likely to remain the smallest MQB-based 4x4, as the Arona and R-Cross are actually underpinned by the MQB A0
. The point is that it can make the most of a relatively small displacement engine like the 1.4 TFSI.
Audi has been using a 1.4-liter turbo for many years, but this one is the same as in the A3. Because it wears the ultra badge, the four-cylinder can become a two-cylinder through ACT technology, but that's only under light loads. Air resistance is so high at highway speeds that the system can't work.
This independent fuel consumption test shows that the Q2 1.4 TFSI
ultra consumes 5.1 l/100km while traveling at 90 km/h. That's pretty close to the official range provided by Audi, which is 4.8 to 5.1 l/100km in the extra-urban cycle.
Once the GPS tracker is set to 140 km/h, which is what most Germans like to do on their autobahn network, consumption climbs to 8.6 l/100km. The Polish reviewer says that driving in a normal fashion, he got 6.2 liters and up to 12 liters when asking the Q2 to be spirited.
The funny thing is that we can't not recommend the 1.4-liter turbo engine since the numbers achieved by the 2.0 TDI
150 or 190 PS models are practically the same. And the base 1.6 TDI isn't noticeably more frugal either.
Still, between the affordability of the engine and that of the crossover, this is the best way to let people know you're doing well with an Audi that doesn't break the bank.