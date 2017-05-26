autoevolution

Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Ultra Instant Fuel Consumption Test

 
26 May 2017, 14:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Everybody says that the 1.4 TFSI/TSI is the best engine to have with most MQB platform based cars, save for the very biggest, like the Kodiaq or Passat. Supposedly, it's cheaper to buy than diesel and still relatively economical. But what about in the real world?
Most crossovers are shaped like regular hatchbacks, but they are not as efficient because more air is allowed to get under them. The Q2 is likely to remain the smallest MQB-based 4x4, as the Arona and R-Cross are actually underpinned by the MQB A0. The point is that it can make the most of a relatively small displacement engine like the 1.4 TFSI.

Audi has been using a 1.4-liter turbo for many years, but this one is the same as in the A3. Because it wears the ultra badge, the four-cylinder can become a two-cylinder through ACT technology, but that's only under light loads. Air resistance is so high at highway speeds that the system can't work.

This independent fuel consumption test shows that the Q2 1.4 TFSI ultra consumes 5.1 l/100km while traveling at 90 km/h. That's pretty close to the official range provided by Audi, which is 4.8 to 5.1 l/100km in the extra-urban cycle.

Once the GPS tracker is set to 140 km/h, which is what most Germans like to do on their autobahn network, consumption climbs to 8.6 l/100km. The Polish reviewer says that driving in a normal fashion, he got 6.2 liters and up to 12 liters when asking the Q2 to be spirited.

The funny thing is that we can't not recommend the 1.4-liter turbo engine since the numbers achieved by the 2.0 TDI 150 or 190 PS models are practically the same. And the base 1.6 TDI isn't noticeably more frugal either.

Still, between the affordability of the engine and that of the crossover, this is the best way to let people know you're doing well with an Audi that doesn't break the bank.



Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Audi fuel consumption fuel economy
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68