autoevolution

The BMW M8 Is Real, Gets Shown at Nurburgring 24H

 
27 May 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's been a busy week for BMW fans, culminating in a rally cool surprise. After the 8 Series Concept launched at the Villa d'Este, the Bavarians are showing an M8 at the Nurburgring 24-hour race.
The M8 was a rumor on the wind a few months ago. But now, it's an entirely built prototype with big wheels and fender flares. So does that mean the 8 Series range really will go as low as some 830 modes? The 830d would make more sense, but 830i would be interesting because nobody else has a 2-liter flagship coupe.

We took the photo from Shmee150's latest video. If you're nuts about BMW's, you can watch it to see the M4 CS, M4 GT4, and the M760Li, which is the current fastest car they make. However, you won't catch any glimpses of the M8.

For that, we will divert your attention to our second clip, which is an official teaser video. The footage is dark, but you can make out the new headlights, which have never been seen in such detail. Based the 8 Concept, the M8 has the potential to be a stunning car.

The M8 should be considered a successor to the M6, and it will have the same high-strung twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine as the 2018 M5, complete with an AWD system that can send all the power to the back is desired. However, there should also be an M860i model with a V12 engine and similar output. Their only direct rivals are the Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Coupe models. But to a lesser degree, the Panamera Turbo also counts.

“Camouflage can’t simmer down excitement. Stay tuned for tomorrow as we accept the challenge and put the icing on top of BMW’s definition of the sporting spearhead at the M Concours on Saturday,” BMW says.

We'll make sure to keep you posted if anything new is available about the flagship M coupe.



BMW M8 BMW M8 BMW M860i
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673