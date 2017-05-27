The BMW M8 Is Real, Gets Shown at Nurburgring 24H

It's been a busy week for BMW fans, culminating in a rally cool surprise. After the 8 Series Concept
launched at the Villa d'Este, the Bavarians are showing an M8 at the Nurburgring 24-hour race.
The M8 was a rumor on the wind a few months ago. But now, it's an entirely built prototype with big wheels and fender flares. So does that mean the 8 Series range really will go as low as some 830 modes? The 830d would make more sense, but 830i would be interesting because nobody else has a 2-liter flagship coupe.
We took the photo from Shmee150's latest video. If you're nuts about BMW's, you can watch it to see the M4 CS, M4 GT4, and the M760Li
, which is the current fastest car they make. However, you won't catch any glimpses of the M8.
For that, we will divert your attention to our second clip, which is an official teaser video. The footage is dark, but you can make out the new headlights, which have never been seen in such detail. Based the 8 Concept, the M8 has the potential to be a stunning car.
The M8 should be considered a successor to the M6, and it will have the same high-strung twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine as the 2018 M5, complete with an AWD
system that can send all the power to the back is desired. However, there should also be an M860i model with a V12 engine and similar output. Their only direct rivals are the Mercedes-AMG S63
and S65 Coupe
models. But to a lesser degree, the Panamera Turbo also counts.
“Camouflage can’t simmer down excitement. Stay tuned for tomorrow as we accept the challenge and put the icing on top of BMW’s definition of the sporting spearhead at the M Concours on Saturday,” BMW says.
We'll make sure to keep you posted if anything new is available about the flagship M coupe.