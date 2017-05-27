autoevolution

One-Off Rolls-Royce Sweptail is Both Beauty and Beast, a Nod to 1920s Design

 
27 May 2017, 11:57 UTC ·
by
A four-wheeled retreat to a time when the automotive design was so much different to the contemporary melange involving aerodynamic, pedestrian protection and financial limitations. This is how we define the Sweptail, a one-off that Rolls-Royce has introduced at Villa d'Este.
The Italian tribute to automobile beauty saw Goodwood marking the debut of this uber-bespoke machine, whose tale kicked off back in 2013. That's when one of the company's "most valued customers" commissioned a nod to the 1920s design, with the two-seater you're looking at being the result.

Back in the day, the massive stance of cars was used as a barrier between those who could afford them and those who had to resort to other means of transportation. Well, the face of this Roller, with its overly square nature, reminds us of that. Oh, and by the way, that super-sized radiator grille is the largest found on any modern-era Rolls-Royce, so the transparent Spirit of Ecstasy adorning it can use a dominant posture in relationship to, say, your "average" Phantom Coupe grille ornament.

Nevertheless, the profile and the rear end, which pay homage to racing yachts, are what truly sets this British machine apart.

The Phantom Coupe mention above wasn't accidental, as this was the platform used by the brand specialist when engaging in the two-year creation process that led to the birth of the one-off we have here. Every panel is handmade, of course.

Then there are the little details - let's take the number plates, for instance - the "08" numbers engraved on the front and rear fascias are the result of aluminum milling. Now, how non-plebeian is that?

The overly generous hood conceals the Phantom's 6.7-liter V12 motor, so the one behind the wheel gets to control 453 hp.

As it often happens with people who own such one-offs, the aficionado whose garage will welcome this bewildering vehicle has decided to remain anonymous.

