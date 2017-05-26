autoevolution

Slate Grey Porsche 911 R with Grey Stripes Stands Out in Californian Landscape

 
26 May 2017, 18:09 UTC ·
by
When a less-than-extrovert hue such as Slate Grey lands on a Porsche Neunelfer, the understated aura surrounding the rear-engined delight is amplified. And if that particular Zuffenhausen puppy happens to be a 911 R, the result is simply impossible to ignore.
As most of the other 990 examples of the Porsche 911 R, this one has kept its stripes (this is how a stripeless incarnation of the Porscha looks looks). However, both the stripes adorning the top of the car and those featured on the sides, also come in grey, albeit in a much lighter shade than the one mentioned above. Notice that the car also comes with Silver wheels.

This means we're dealing with a double-grey Neunelfer, one that seems to fit the Californian landscape perfectly. And it's difficult to mention this without thinking of a double-Martini, but that's another story for another time.

Truth be told, most of the 911 Rs out there have already shown their face online, but Porschephilles looking for our spotting tales have no reasons to fret.

Sure, some might claim that wingless special editions such as the 911 R are uber-rare, but we'll remind you that the German are currently working to bring us just that.

We're talking about the wingless 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype we recently spied. The rumor mill talks about this being a clue towards Porsche bringing back the Sport Classic badge, which hasn't been with us since the 997 generation of the flat-six wielder.

However, more recent talks mention a Sport Touring package for the GT3 and this version seems more likely - here's a report on the matter, in case you missed it.

One way or another, we should receive our... shaved Neunelfer special by the end of the year and we can't wait to bring you fresh news on the topic. Keep in mind that the 991.2 GT3 RS and the new GT2 should also land as 2018 models.


 

Anyone a fan of this spec?🤔😍

A post shared by Daniel Brown (@supercars_of_california__) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

2017 porsche 911 r Porsche Porsche 911 California
 
