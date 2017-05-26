Slate Grey Porsche 911 R with Grey Stripes Stands Out in Californian Landscape

When a less-than-extrovert hue such as Slate Grey lands on a Porsche Neunelfer, the understated aura surrounding the rear-engined delight is amplified. And if that particular Zuffenhausen puppy happens to be a 911 R, the result is simply impossible to ignore.





This means we're dealing with a double-grey



Truth be told, most of the 911 Rs out there have already shown their face online, but Porschephilles looking for our spotting tales have no reasons to fret.



Sure, some might claim that wingless special editions such as the 911 R are uber-rare, but we'll remind you that the German are currently working to bring us just that.



We're talking about the wingless 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 prototype we recently



However, more recent talks mention a Sport Touring package for the GT3 and this version seems more likely - here's a



One way or another, we should receive our... shaved Neunelfer special by the end of the year and we can't wait to bring you fresh news on the topic. Keep in mind that the 991.2 GT3 RS and the new GT2 should also land as 2018 models.





