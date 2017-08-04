Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door Flaunts Panamericana Grille, Looks Vicious

The first design motif to be exposed, apart from the unsociable-looking headlights, is the so-called Panamericana engine grille, which makes the car look like a snake that's about to devour its prey.
Despite what Mercedes-AMG
would like you to believe, this is not technically the four-door version of the GT, since the model is actually based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform.
In other words, you're looking at a pre-production prototype of a CLS-like AMG model. As most of you know by now, it won't be exactly like a CLS, though. Longer, wider and with a liftback design, the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door will go straight at Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
's neck with its sharp Panamericana grille teeth.
The concept car
that previewed the production model was powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor and all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring. Combined, the system output was a mind-blowing 816 PS and a godly amount of torque, so it's expected that the production model won't be too far off from those numbers in top spec.
A non-hybrid V8 version and maybe even a mild-hybrid inline-six are to be expected to form the lineup in the future, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Either way, it will be the first ever Mercedes-AMG with a hybrid engine configuration and a monstrous amount of power. Maybe that's why the front end looks so glumly, even under all that camouflage.
The model's name is still a mystery, despite all the rumors pointing to the Mercedes-AMG GT4 moniker, since it will have four seats. We don't really buy into that possibility since the Mercedes-Benz motorsport arm has already unveiled a car wearing this name
. That said, it would be pretty hard to confuse the two since one is a customer racing car with two seats and the other one is a Porsche Panamera rival for the road. In other words, anything is possible.