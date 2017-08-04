autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door Flaunts Panamericana Grille, Looks Vicious

4 Aug 2017, 13:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was bound to happen at some point in the models' testing cycle, and the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door prototypes have finally started shedding some of that camo.
19 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door
The first design motif to be exposed, apart from the unsociable-looking headlights, is the so-called Panamericana engine grille, which makes the car look like a snake that's about to devour its prey.

Despite what Mercedes-AMG would like you to believe, this is not technically the four-door version of the GT, since the model is actually based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform.

In other words, you're looking at a pre-production prototype of a CLS-like AMG model. As most of you know by now, it won't be exactly like a CLS, though. Longer, wider and with a liftback design, the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door will go straight at Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's neck with its sharp Panamericana grille teeth.

The concept car that previewed the production model was powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor and all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring. Combined, the system output was a mind-blowing 816 PS and a godly amount of torque, so it's expected that the production model won't be too far off from those numbers in top spec.

A non-hybrid V8 version and maybe even a mild-hybrid inline-six are to be expected to form the lineup in the future, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Either way, it will be the first ever Mercedes-AMG with a hybrid engine configuration and a monstrous amount of power. Maybe that's why the front end looks so glumly, even under all that camouflage.

The model's name is still a mystery, despite all the rumors pointing to the Mercedes-AMG GT4 moniker, since it will have four seats. We don't really buy into that possibility since the Mercedes-Benz motorsport arm has already unveiled a car wearing this name. That said, it would be pretty hard to confuse the two since one is a customer racing car with two seats and the other one is a Porsche Panamera rival for the road. In other words, anything is possible.
2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz mra spyshots mercedes-amg gt
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1