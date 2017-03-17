autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Begins Testing

 
17 Mar 2017, 9:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Unveiled in concept car form just weeks ago, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT four-door will mark a paradigm shift in Affalterbach.
Unlike the old days, when AMGs were simply Mercedes-Benz models on steroids, we're now living in an era where a former tuning arm of the three-pointed star can develop vehicles from the ground up almost entirely on its own.

First, there was the iconic SLS AMG, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT, and now the time has come for the engineers in Affalterbach to show their prowess at developing a luxurious and powerful four-door.

Just like the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS, the upcoming four-door GT will be based on the redesigned MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform but will have specific powertrains, technology, design, and feel.

Speaking of powertrains, the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept was fitted with a version of the trusty 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that's found in almost all current AMG models, paired with an electric motor and a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

Together, the system developed a maximum output of no less than 816 PS and an undisclosed but probably massive number of Nm (lb-ft). Together with an all-wheel-drive system that features intelligent torque vectoring, the concept car could allegedly get from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds.

It is probably safe to assume that the top of the range version of the upcoming production car will feature similar characteristics, especially since its main raison d'être will be to get the Porsche Panamera Turbo down to its knees. Judging by how the brake calipers look, the pre-production prototype spied here is most likely a hybrid with braking energy regeneration.

Lower powered versions are expected to feature a non-hybrid version of the same V8 mill. Not officially confirmed, but an AMG-tuned variant of the upcoming turbocharged inline-six with mild-hybrid technology and 476 PS could also be in the pipeline.

The model's name is also yet to be confirmed, with two versions being speculated among Mercedes-Benz insiders. The first one mentioned the CLS nameplate to be reserved for this model, with the actual CLS-replacement to get the more fitting CLE moniker. The other one says that the car will be baptized the Mercedes-AMG GT4 since it has four doors.

Either way, expect the vehicle to be unveiled just a few months after the 2019 CLS/CLE makes its first public appearance at or around the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
2019 mercedes-amg gt four-door Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz CLS cls-class spyshots
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74