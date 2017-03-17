2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Begins Testing

Unveiled in concept car form just weeks ago, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT four-door will mark a paradigm shift in Affalterbach.
Unlike the old days, when AMGs were simply Mercedes-Benz
models on steroids, we're now living in an era where a former tuning arm of the three-pointed star can develop vehicles from the ground up almost entirely on its own.
First, there was the iconic SLS AMG
, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT
, and now the time has come for the engineers in Affalterbach to show their prowess at developing a luxurious and powerful four-door.
Just like the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS
, the upcoming four-door GT will be based on the redesigned MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform but will have specific powertrains, technology, design, and feel.
Speaking of powertrains, the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
was fitted with a version of the trusty 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that's found in almost all current AMG
models, paired with an electric motor and a lightweight lithium-ion battery.
Together, the system developed a maximum output of no less than 816 PS and an undisclosed but probably massive number of Nm (lb-ft). Together with an all-wheel-drive system that features intelligent torque vectoring, the concept car could allegedly get from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds.
It is probably safe to assume that the top of the range version of the upcoming production car will feature similar characteristics, especially since its main raison d'être will be to get the Porsche Panamera Turbo
down to its knees. Judging by how the brake calipers look, the pre-production prototype spied here is most likely a hybrid with braking energy regeneration.
Lower powered versions are expected to feature a non-hybrid version of the same V8 mill. Not officially confirmed, but an AMG-tuned variant of the upcoming turbocharged inline-six with mild-hybrid technology and 476 PS could also be in the pipeline.
The model's name is also yet to be confirmed
, with two versions being speculated among Mercedes-Benz insiders. The first one mentioned the CLS nameplate to be reserved for this model, with the actual CLS-replacement to get the more fitting CLE moniker. The other one says that the car will be baptized the Mercedes-AMG GT4 since it has four doors.
Either way, expect the vehicle to be unveiled just a few months after the 2019 CLS/CLE makes its first public appearance at or around the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.