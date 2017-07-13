autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Will Reinvent the Sedan, Here's a Mean Prototype

13 Jul 2017, 10:15 UTC ·
by
Super-sedans have been around for decades now, but the genre has only recently led to the appearance of the four-door coupe. And the vehicle that deserves the most credit for popularizing the latter segment is the Mercedes-Benz CLS. Well, now that the three-pointed star is preparing to introduce the third incarnation of the CLS, the carmaker will mark a turning point in the history of the model, with the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.
As such, the CLS will be left to handle the "mundane" tasks, while being deprived of Affalterbach power. Instead, the carmaker's go-fast arm will introduce a standalone performance model, one that currently goes by the provisional name of the GT Four-Door.

With the GT sedan concept having showcased an 816 hp hybrid powertrain, we can expect the production version to reinvent the segment.

In the process, the Affalterbach family offering will one-up the already-bonkers 680 hp Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, so you shouldn't be surprised to come across a Merc range-topper with anywhere between 700 and 800 ponies.

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Mercedes-AMG GT supercars will be mixed with at least one electric motor to deliver the output number mentioned above.

Nevertheless, we'll also get V8-only models, while we can't rule out an inline-six model packing at least 450 horses. And, given's Mercedes-AMG's aural might, the soundtrack of the vehicle will be majestic no matter of its power source.

Underneath the skin, the vehicle should skip the aluminum spaceframe of the two-door GT, going for an Affalterbach-tuned incarnation of the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel Drive) that will also serve the 2018 CLS. Unlike the Mercedes-AMG GT, the four-door model will follow the Panamera down the rear hatch route, so this go-fast hero will also sport a hefty practical side.

Until the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door makes its debut next year, you can turn to the spy video below to quench your thirst.

