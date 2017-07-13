2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Will Reinvent the Sedan, Here's a Mean Prototype

Super-sedans have been around for decades now, but the genre has only recently led to the appearance of the four-door coupe. And the vehicle that deserves the most credit for popularizing the latter segment is the Mercedes-Benz CLS. Well, now that the three-pointed star is preparing to introduce the third incarnation of the CLS, the carmaker will mark a turning point in the history of the model, with the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.

With the



In the process, the Affalterbach family offering will one-up the already-bonkers 680 hp



The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Mercedes- AMG GT supercars will be mixed with at least one electric motor to deliver the output number mentioned above.



Nevertheless, we'll also get V8-only models, while we can't rule out an inline-six model packing at least 450 horses. And, given's Mercedes-AMG's aural might, the soundtrack of the vehicle will be majestic no matter of its power source.



Underneath the skin, the vehicle should skip the aluminum spaceframe of the two-door GT, going for an Affalterbach-tuned incarnation of the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel Drive) that will also serve the 2018 CLS. Unlike the Mercedes-AMG GT, the four-door model will follow the Panamera down the rear hatch route, so this go-fast hero will also sport a hefty practical side.



Until the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door makes its debut next year, you can turn to the spy video below to quench your thirst.



