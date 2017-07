2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Will Reinvent the Sedan, Here's a Mean Prototype

AMG

As such, the CLS will be left to handle the "mundane" tasks, while being deprived of Affalterbach power. Instead, the carmaker's go-fast arm will introduce a standalone performance model, one that currently goes by the provisional name of the GT Four-Door.With the GT sedan concept having showcased an 816 hp hybrid powertrain, we can expect the production version to reinvent the segment.In the process, the Affalterbach family offering will one-up the already-bonkers 680 hp Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid , so you shouldn't be surprised to come across a Merc range-topper with anywhere between 700 and 800 ponies.The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Mercedes-GT supercars will be mixed with at least one electric motor to deliver the output number mentioned above.Nevertheless, we'll also get V8-only models, while we can't rule out an inline-six model packing at least 450 horses. And, given's Mercedes-AMG's aural might, the soundtrack of the vehicle will be majestic no matter of its power source.Underneath the skin, the vehicle should skip the aluminum spaceframe of the two-door GT, going for an Affalterbach-tuned incarnation of the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel Drive) that will also serve the 2018 CLS. Unlike the Mercedes-AMG GT, the four-door model will follow the Panamera down the rear hatch route, so this go-fast hero will also sport a hefty practical side.Until the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door makes its debut next year, you can turn to the spy video below to quench your thirst.