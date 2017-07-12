AMG Green Hell Magno Mercedes-AMG SL63 Is a Devil's Avocado

You don't have to be an Affalterbach aficionado to remember the look of the AMG Green Hell Magno. Sure, those outside Mercedes-Benz's performance division fan base might not remember the name of this color, but its appearance, be it in the light or in the shade, is simply unforgettable.

6 photos



But what if this shade would cover a different kind of Affalterbach machine, something like the SL63? Well, the answer to this is delivered by the images in the gallery below and we'll tip our lens to



In our book, devils stay in shape by enjoying their avocado, but the demonic creatures' meal comes in this color rather than the tame shade of green you find at your local supermarket.



The eye-catching Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was spotted in Belgium, with the Grand Tourer enjoying some shade in Antwerp when it was snapped.



These shots should also cater to the needs of old-school AMG fans, since the SL is one of the last bastions of the infamous twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8, with most of the "63" models in the three-pointed star's lineup having switched to the also-TT 4.0-liter V8.



In fact, this car is a devil altogether. Allow us to explain: as we find out during our



