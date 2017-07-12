autoevolution

AMG Green Hell Magno Mercedes-AMG SL63 Is a Devil's Avocado

12 Jul 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
You don't have to be an Affalterbach aficionado to remember the look of the AMG Green Hell Magno. Sure, those outside Mercedes-Benz's performance division fan base might not remember the name of this color, but its appearance, be it in the light or in the shade, is simply unforgettable.
Since this was the launch color for the Mercedes-AMG GT R (you know, the current range-topper, whose works nickname is Beast of the Green Hell), we obviously associated the two.

But what if this shade would cover a different kind of Affalterbach machine, something like the SL63? Well, the answer to this is delivered by the images in the gallery below and we'll tip our lens to Autogespot for the pics.

In our book, devils stay in shape by enjoying their avocado, but the demonic creatures' meal comes in this color rather than the tame shade of green you find at your local supermarket.

The eye-catching Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG was spotted in Belgium, with the Grand Tourer enjoying some shade in Antwerp when it was snapped.

These shots should also cater to the needs of old-school AMG fans, since the SL is one of the last bastions of the infamous twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8, with most of the "63" models in the three-pointed star's lineup having switched to the also-TT 4.0-liter V8.

In fact, this car is a devil altogether. Allow us to explain: as we find out during our SL63 review, it's incredibly easy to reach dangerous speeds in this machine (and maintain them through the bends) without even figuring out that you're breaking the law.

Of course, you shouldn't expect such excuses to work in case you happen to get pulled over, which is why it's best to enjoy the GT charms of the SL63 without going over the speed limit.
