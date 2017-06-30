autoevolution

Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks the Part in Milan

30 Jun 2017, 18:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered what happens when you mix an explosive Porsche hue, such as Miami Blue, with the extrovert design like that of the 2018 911 GT3?
7 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT32018 Porsche 911 GT3
The answer comes from the pair of photos you're looking at and we have to admit that we need to do something about the drooling going on in our office right now.

Miami blue allows all the go-fast hints spread across the body of the GT Division animal to stand out.

And speaking of detauls, we'll mention that this machine packs plenty of dark details, such as the satin wheels, black LED headlights, carbon side mirrors (the lower bits come in gloss black).

As for the cain of the thing, the most notable details has to do with the Sport Bucket seats, the same units you'll find on the 918 Spyder.

This track-savvy machine has recently landed at the Centro Porsche Milano in Italy and you should be prepared to see more and more units of the 991.2 GT3, as dealers located in Europe have now started receiving their cars.

Meanwhile, Zuffenhausen has turned to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unleash the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2. We're talking about a collection of superlatives, as the Rennsport Neunelfer is the most powerful, fastest and most expensive road-going 911 ever - you can find the full release here.

However, Porsche still hasn't revealed the Nurburgring lap time of the newcomer, even though Mark Webber did talk about lapping the Green Hell in the GT2 RS during the Goodwood debut of the animal.

We can say that the 700 hp twin-turbo monster costs twice as much as the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, but we can also look on the bright side and mention that the rumors about the limited availability of the car have been dismissed.

So we can all go out and buy 700 hp rear-wheel-drive Porsches now...


 

Just delivered! A brand new Miami Blue 991.2 GT3 has just arrived at Centro Porsche Milano Nord in Milan, Italy. This example has PDK, steel brakes, platinum satin wheels, LED headlights in Black, painted side skirts, side mirrors in carbon with lower portion painted in Gloss Black, door handles in Gloss Black, and the Sport Buckets. Note that most cameras do not accurately capture Miami Blue, as in real life it takes on a greener tone. Here, one could easily mistake it for Riviera Blue. What are your thoughts? Stay tuned for the latest deliveries of the 991.2 GT3. Photo courtesy of @takamilano.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT



 

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1