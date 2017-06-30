Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks the Part in Milan

Just delivered! A brand new Miami Blue 991.2 GT3 has just arrived at Centro Porsche Milano Nord in Milan, Italy. This example has PDK, steel brakes, platinum satin wheels, LED headlights in Black, painted side skirts, side mirrors in carbon with lower portion painted in Gloss Black, door handles in Gloss Black, and the Sport Buckets. Note that most cameras do not accurately capture Miami Blue, as in real life it takes on a greener tone. Here, one could easily mistake it for Riviera Blue. What are your thoughts? Stay tuned for the latest deliveries of the 991.2 GT3. Photo courtesy of @takamilano.

