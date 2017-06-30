Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks the Part in Milan

The answer comes from the pair of photos you're looking at and we have to admit that we need to do something about the drooling going on in our office right now.
Miami blue allows all the go-fast hints spread across the body of the GT Division animal to stand out.
And speaking of detauls, we'll mention that this machine packs plenty of dark details, such as the satin wheels, black LED headlights, carbon side mirrors (the lower bits come in gloss black).
As for the cain of the thing, the most notable details has to do with the Sport Bucket seats, the same units you'll find on the 918 Spyder
This track-savvy machine has recently landed at the Centro Porsche Milano in Italy and you should be prepared to see more and more units of the 991.2 GT3, as dealers located in Europe have now started receiving their cars.
Meanwhile, Zuffenhausen has turned to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unleash the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2. We're talking about a collection of superlatives, as the Rennsport Neunelfer is the most powerful, fastest and most expensive road-going 911 ever - you can find the full release here
However, Porsche still hasn't revealed the Nurburgring lap time of the newcomer, even though Mark Webber did talk about lapping the Green Hell in the GT2 RS during the Goodwood debut of the animal.
We can say that the 700 hp twin-turbo monster costs twice as much as the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, but we can also look on the bright side and mention that the rumors about the limited availability of the car have been dismissed.
So we can all go out and buy 700 hp rear-wheel-drive Porsches now...
