Lamborghini Huracan Performante - Aventador S Impromptu Drift Battle at Goodwood

And with the 2017 edition of the Festival now at full speed, we're here to bring you a bit of surprising drifting battle.When the "grid" involves machines such as the all-new Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro or the 2017 Ford GT, one wouldn't normally expect to find the highlight of the sliding session to come from a pair of Lamborghinis.For one thing, Raging Bulls are all-wheel-drive machines (sans the special editions) and, until a few years ago, Lambos were not the top handlers in their classes.Things have fortunately changed, with the introduction of daily driving-suitable Huracan marking a new era for Sant'Agata Bolognese. And the mid-cycle revamp for the Aventador, which has brought the S suffix, means that the Italians' V12 animal has worked on its driving communication skills.Well, it all started with the driver of the Aventador S demonstrating just how delicious a rally-style all-wheel slide can be.The Huracan Performante driver was extremely eager to remind us all that the Nurburgring athlete knows a ting or two about drifting. Sure, it took a bit of persuasion to go from a state of almost infinite grip to a tail dance, but, once the tires started turning into smoke, the Performante put on a monster show.And you can check it all out in the piece of footage below. Of course, some aficionados might take sides in this fight based on the aural side of the battle, but, given the fact that both the Huracan and the Aventador pack naturally aspirated mills, don't expect the decivel choice to be easy.