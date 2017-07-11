autoevolution

Hardcore AMG Owner Buys New E63 Edition 1, Organizes Rev Battle with C63

The E63 S is probably one of the best value performance vehicles in the word. It's about as practical as any family sedan or wagon yet comes with a drift more and around 600 horsepower from its V8 engines.
Ten years from now, you're probably going to find one for $30,000. But as things stand, the Edition 1 version is pretty expensive. We found a nice, long video detailing all the things that make it so special.

The guy behind the YouTube channel Remove Before Race appears to have at least two more AMG models. In fact, the car he goes to pick out the E63 is the Manhart CR700, a 700 horsepower C63 S Coupe. But that doesn't make him a fanatic. Using a microfiber cloth to wipe the exhaust tips and brushing the Alcantara, however... yeah, that's pretty crazy.

"Edition 1" means you spent the big bucks to buy any of the AMG cars within the first year of their launch. It's an Affalterbach tradition, and the E63 S is one of the best.

Setting this particular sedan apart from all the others is the Designo Night Black Magno. The other choice you have is a sort of brushed metallic gray. As standard, the Edition 1 also comes with the Night Pack, so all the chrome is black. The interior is done in Nappa Black, Nappa Dynamica (that's for the ceiling) and yellow contrast stitching.

A lot of owners of the C63 complained about having carbon fiber only in the center of the dash. That's why the E63 gets a lot more of it, on the doors and even in the back.

As you all know, Mercedes-AMG is switching to exclusively using the 4.0-liter twin-turbo as the V8. So that means the E63 and C63 have the same displacement. Wonder what the sound differences are? Well, wonder no more because that's in the video as well.

In the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the force-fed V8 is tuned up to 612 PS (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm, an output that enables the German sedan to claw its way to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds. 4Matic+ and a 9-speed multi-clutch auto are also part of the drivetrain.

