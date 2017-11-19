2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Looks Sharp In Teaser Photo, Debuts In Los Angeles

Sharing the MRA platform with the W213 E-Class
and carrying the same wheelbase as the mid-size sedan, the CLS features wider tracks front and rear for a more hunkered-down stance. From the teaser photo shared on Facebook, you would think the CLS is more slippery than the E-Class. Spoiler alert: at 0.26 Cd compared to 0.23 for the W213, the CLS isn’t.
But what you lose in aerodynamics you gain in design, with the newcomer boasting muscular shoulders and an integrated trunk lid lip spoiler developed to keep the rear axle glued to the road at higher speeds. Speaking of the rear, the U.S-spec
Mercedes-Benz CLS will feature a different rear bumper from the Euro-spec model.
The lineup, meanwhile, will start with the CLS 450, which features the 48-volt hybridized M256
. The 3.0-liter inline-six engine features a turbocharger and an electric supercharger, translating to 367 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque, and zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in five seconds flat. As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the M256 is shared with the S 450.
An AMG
-badged take on the M256 will be added to the lineup in the guise of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53
, which will thrust to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds thanks to 430 horsepower. The CLS350 with the M264 four-cylinder is confirmed for Europe with 300 horsepower on tap, as is the OM656 inline-six turbo diesel with 286 horsepower and 443 pound-feet.
In terms of ride comfort, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS will get no less than three suspension systems: standard steel springs, adaptive, and air suspension. The Air Body Control is the multi-chamber system from the E-Class, though Mercedes
tuned it to suit the sportier nature of the CLS.
After it debuts in L.A. at the end of the month, the CLS
is scheduled to arrive at dealers in Germany in March. The United States will get its first taste of the coupe-ified sedan no later than July.