2018 Lamborghini Urus Terra Driving Mode Is Meant For Off-Roading

Production is already underway, with the Urus
coming to the U.S. for the 2018 model year. Underpinned by the MLB Evo platform that serves as the backbone of the Bentley Bentayga, the successor of the LM002 benefits from adaptive anti-roll bars powered by a 48V electrical system.
Despite the fact the Urus feels more at home on the road, the newest Lamborghini
of them all can hold its own when the going gets off-road. The latest teaser for the Urus showcases Terra driving mode, which enables “off-roading, the way it was meant to be.”
Terra joins the likes of Neve (snow)
, Sabbia (sand)
, Corsa (race), Sport, and Strada. The Anima selector offers the driver complete control over the driving mode he fancies. The Bentley Bentayga, by comparison, features a rotary controller with no less than eight Drive Dynamics modes. And speaking of the British gentle giant, the Urus aids the driver during off-road ventures with steering angle, pitch, roll, and articulation information.
All this information is displayed by the Urus' digital instrument cluster
, which is related to the Audi Virtual Cockpit in the Q7. In comparison to the Huracan and Aventador, the Urus adopts forced induction. Under the hood, you’ll find a Porsche-developed V8 with two turbochargers squeezing the last ounce of performance from 4.0 liters displacement.
Estimated to develop 650 horsepower, give or take a few ponies, the Porsche V8
signals something worrying about the future of Lamborghini. And that is, the Volkswagen Group will stick its nose into the supercar manufacturer’s business in the years to come. After all, group synergies are something Volkswagen can’t do without in the long run, not after Dieselgate.