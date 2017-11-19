autoevolution
 

2018 Lamborghini Urus Terra Driving Mode Is Meant For Off-Roading

19 Nov 2017, 5:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Would you believe the concept for the Urus was unveiled five years ago? However, the wait will soon come to an end, for Lamborghini confirmed that the real deal will premiere at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant on December 4.
30 photos
2018 Lamborghini Urus virtual cockpit in Terra driving mode2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photo2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photo2018 Lamborghini Urus interior photoLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Urus snow modeLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUVLamborghini Factory 4.0 Video Is Yet Another Teaser For The Urus SUV2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant2018 Lamborghini Urus production at Sant'Agata Bolognese plant
Production is already underway, with the Urus coming to the U.S. for the 2018 model year. Underpinned by the MLB Evo platform that serves as the backbone of the Bentley Bentayga, the successor of the LM002 benefits from adaptive anti-roll bars powered by a 48V electrical system.

Despite the fact the Urus feels more at home on the road, the newest Lamborghini of them all can hold its own when the going gets off-road. The latest teaser for the Urus showcases Terra driving mode, which enables “off-roading, the way it was meant to be.”

Terra joins the likes of Neve (snow), Sabbia (sand), Corsa (race), Sport, and Strada. The Anima selector offers the driver complete control over the driving mode he fancies. The Bentley Bentayga, by comparison, features a rotary controller with no less than eight Drive Dynamics modes. And speaking of the British gentle giant, the Urus aids the driver during off-road ventures with steering angle, pitch, roll, and articulation information.

All this information is displayed by the Urus' digital instrument cluster, which is related to the Audi Virtual Cockpit in the Q7. In comparison to the Huracan and Aventador, the Urus adopts forced induction. Under the hood, you’ll find a Porsche-developed V8 with two turbochargers squeezing the last ounce of performance from 4.0 liters displacement.

Estimated to develop 650 horsepower, give or take a few ponies, the Porsche V8 signals something worrying about the future of Lamborghini. And that is, the Volkswagen Group will stick its nose into the supercar manufacturer’s business in the years to come. After all, group synergies are something Volkswagen can’t do without in the long run, not after Dieselgate.

2018 Lamborghini Urus off-road Lamborghini Urus AWD Lamborghini SUV teaser
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SLAMBORGHINI Aventador S ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  