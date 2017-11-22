Lamborghini Urus Revealed by Infotainment Screen, Looks Tougher Than The Concept

Lamborghini isn't shy when it comes to dropping Urus teasers. So far, we've seen Sant'Agata Bolognese detailing the various driving modes of the SUV and the latest clip of the sort takes the Lambo to the place where its supercar siblings thrive, namely the track. More interestingly, the teaser allows us to finally feast our eyes on the final design of the Urus.

12 photos



The production version of the Urus has a more complex front apron and while the concept was cleaner, the showroom model might just look tougher rather than simply appearing as a jacked-up supercar.



Nevertheless, the Lamborghini Urus is set to make its official debut on December 4. And with so many bits and pieces of info flying our way, we might just come across a leak revealing the SUV meanwhile.



After all, such a world wide web pathway has recently



Nevertheless, when it comes to the overall feel of the car, we're ready to bet that the Urus will sit further apart from the Q7 than the Bentley Bentayga - we'll remind you that the Rolls-Royce CEO recently labeled the Bentayga as a camouflaged Bentayga and his arguments were rather solid.



For one thing, we're expecting the Urus to ride on the short-wheelbase version of the MLB Evo, just like the



Speaking of the new Cayenne, while its 550 hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 will make its way into the Urus, the transition will see the unit gaining around 100 hp.



The first Urus customers will take delivery of their go-anywhere Lambos in the first half of next year.



