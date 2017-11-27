Lamborghini Urus Rendering Based on Leaked Image Shows New Front Fascia

We are now one week away from the introduction of the Lamborghini Urus. As you can expect, the world wide web is boiling and the latest goodie related to the high-riding Raging Bull comes from the rendering we have here.

Of course, we'll compare this image to the Urus concept car and mention that there are two major differences between the two - pixel tip to digital artist



First of all, the design study previewing the Urusl came with a minimalist approach, with the front end of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine getting a bit more complex for the production version. After all, this is a natural process, so the fact that we're talking about the Lamborghini badge shouldn't make a difference when it comes to the changes required by aspects such as pedestrian safety, as well as cooling and aerodynamic requirements.



Secondly, the tires we get to see in these images seem to be more suitable for the all-round purpose of the Urus, with the rubber of the concept showing the kind of low sidewall you's expect from one of the Italian automotive producer's supercars.



We'll remind you that a recent review of the Lamborghini Urus



Thus, we found out that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Urus delivers 659 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of twist, which means the long-roof Lambo can reach speeds in excess of 188 mph (303 km/h).



The Urus reportedly tips the scales at over 4,400 lbs (1,996 kg) and, interestingly, seems to rival the 610 hp Huracan in terms of lap times. Oh, and the real-world speedometer reading topped the official 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time, since we're talking about 3.35 vs. 3.7 seconds, respectively.



