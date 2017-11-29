2018 Lamborghini Urus Interior Design Won’t Get Your Pulse Racing

In case the driver wants some reassurance about the Italianness of the Urus, the bottom of the flat-bottom steering wheel features the Italian flag. And truth be told, the Urus
is Italian considering the super SUV
is assembled at the Sant’Agata plant where the Huracan and Aventador are also made.
The engine, transmission, and MLB Evo platform were all designed in Germany, which begs the question, “just how Italian the Urus is?”
Adding insult to injury, chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani argues that the exhaust sounds aggressive in Corsa mode
, though that’s wishful thinking at best.
All the research & development money Lamborghini has on its hands couldn’t deliver an exotic-sounding V8, which sees the light of day in the Porsche engine plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Capable of releasing 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet on full song, the Porsche V8 is teamed up with a torque-converter automatic transmission with eight forward gears.
The ponies available at the tap of the loud pedal and the gearing allow the Urus to hit 188 miles per hour (303 km/h)
despite the fact the sporting utility vehicle weighs a lot and comes as standard with AWD
. The Urus also features a 48-volt electrical system, paving the way for mild-hybrid powertrains for future models. The Urus Plug-In Hybrid, which is expected to arrive in late 2018 or early 2019, will up the ante with even more performance than the V8 model that’ll be revealed on December 4.
For all its good and bad points, the Urus promises to sell by the bucketload considering Lamborghini will price the LM002 successor at under $200,000. Coincidence or not, the Bentley Bentayga
retails at $195,000 in the United States. When all is said and done, prospective buyers with that kind of money to spend on a vehicle from this segment have to ask themselves what matters most: performance or comfort.
Esse é o Lamborghini Urus quase em sua totalidade. Falta pouco para conhecermos o SUV como um todo, mas nós já temos 4 slots na linha de produção para configuração do carro a partir do próximo mês. #Lamborghini #Urus #ToysForBoys
