2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spits Fire Like It's Jet-Engined

6 Dec 2017
Nowadays when a mid-engined supercar is launched, the automaker making the honors chuckles at the idea of YouTubers spreading the word on the thing's fiery exhaust, with Lamborghini and McLaren being extremely pleased by this. Well, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 is not mid-engined and the video we're here to show you is an official one, but you can expect to see plenty of fire.
The camo on the car makes it obvious that the golden bowtie caught the dragony adventure on camera before the official release of the video, since we're looking at a camouflaged machine.

Speaking of cameras, we'll remind you that the one we spied strapped to the nose of the C7 ZR1 while the supercar was blitzing the Nurburgring still hasn't led to any lap time announcement.

Why is the automotive producer taking its time with dropping the chronograph number of the 755 hp, 715 lb-ft front-engined beast?

Well, as we recently found out, Chevrolet claims it decided to reserve 2017 for the Camaro ZL1 1LE (the thing reset muscle car standards with a jaw-dropping 7:16, remember?) and that it will set a ZR1 lap time next year.

Our guess is that Chevrolet chose to postpone its Ring effort for 2018 since the Green Hell is receiving a few updates, which might just allow for a slightly sharper stopwatch number.

Given the technical might of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, we can easily expect the supercar to become a member of the sub-7 club. Some wild rumors out there even list the 'Vette range-topper as a contender for the Nurburgring production car lap record.

Nevertheless, that would require the slab of America to steal the 6:47 thunder of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which does seem like a bit of a stretch. So, if you're into bets, now would be a good time to go for one.

