McLaren 570S Now Available With Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 Winter Tires

Although the 570S is the centerpiece of the McLaren Sports Series, it’s not as easy to tame as a sports car. But even if it isn’t on par with the 720S, the 570S
is hardcore enough to get you into trouble in cold, wet, or snowy weather. To this effect, the British automaker partnered with Pirelli to develop the MC Sottozero 3 winter tires, which operate at below 7° Celsius.
Compatible with all Sports Series models (540C
, 570S, 570S Spider, and 570GT), the McLaren Winter Wheels and Tires set consists of four 14-spoke lightweight forged wheels painted in Stealth. The MC Sottozero 3 rubber, meanwhile, integrates McLaren’s tire pressure monitoring system.
Developed specifically for the Sports Series, the package is available at retailers in Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. Other than what the label reads, the Winter Wheels and Tire set helps the car stop 10 percent better in the wet and 20 percent better on snow-brimming roads
.
The tread pattern of the MC Sottozero 3 tires features a high drainage level that reduces the chance of hydroplaning
. What’s more, this compound is made to resist the effects salt and winter road debris have on summer tires. Then again, it would be madness to take the 570S for a drive in anything but perfect weather, with the road surface dry and the sun shining brightly.
“Choosing the right type of tyre to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round,”
said Carl Whipp, aftersales director at McLaren’s automotive division. “Regardless of whether winter tires are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tire choice quickly and easily when winter arrives
."
