McLaren 720S Destroys 720 HP Nissan GT-R in Memorable Drag Race

We're looking at a drag race series involving the McLaren 720S and a tuned incarnation of the Nissan GT-R. Now, before getting into the details of the battle, allow us to elaborate on the point we made above.You see, a tuned GT-R is a dream for many racers who want to grab the most affordable ticket to the major velocity league. As such, we could see how a Godzilla driver that has gifted his R35 with a reasonable amount of bolt-on goodies could dream of leaving the freshest Woking hero behind.Alas for the GT-R camp, this is the exact opposite of what happens in the piece of drag racing footage we've brought along. And that's because the British missile crushes the JDM goodie.The Nissan we're talking about, which enjoys sipping E85, has beek taken over 150 hp past its factory output. To be more specific, the GT-R now delivers 625 AWHP, hence the crank horsepower estimation dropped in the title above.So yes, one could say that a 720 hp Nissan duked it out with a McLaren packing the same number of horses. However, there are two things we need to consider.The first has to do with the hefty scale footprint between the two - you'll notice this by checking out the weight figures shown in the video.As for the second, this involves the real-world output of the stock McLaren 720S, which, as indicated by independent dyno runs, sits at about 770 ponies.Interestingly, the McLaren manages to leave the GT-R behind even when using a standing start, with the might of the Woking machine outgunning the infamouslaunch of the Nissan.Nevertheless, as you'll get to see at the end of the video, the GT-R community will get its fair change at showing the McLaren 720S how it's done.