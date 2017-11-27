autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Destroys 720 HP Nissan GT-R in Memorable Drag Race

27 Nov 2017, 15:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, we are once again back on the McLaren 720S competitive sprinting topic, with the latest velocity duel of the sort having an importance that spreads far beyond the battle itself.
4 photos
McLaren 720S vs 720 HP Nissan GT-R drag raceMcLaren 720S vs 720 HP Nissan GT-R drag raceMcLaren 720S vs 720 HP Nissan GT-R drag race
We're looking at a drag race series involving the McLaren 720S and a tuned incarnation of the Nissan GT-R. Now, before getting into the details of the battle, allow us to elaborate on the point we made above.

You see, a tuned GT-R is a dream for many racers who want to grab the most affordable ticket to the major velocity league. As such, we could see how a Godzilla driver that has gifted his R35 with a reasonable amount of bolt-on goodies could dream of leaving the freshest Woking hero behind.

Alas for the GT-R camp, this is the exact opposite of what happens in the piece of drag racing footage we've brought along. And that's because the British missile crushes the JDM goodie.

The Nissan we're talking about, which enjoys sipping E85, has beek taken over 150 hp past its factory output. To be more specific, the GT-R now delivers 625 AWHP, hence the crank horsepower estimation dropped in the title above.

So yes, one could say that a 720 hp Nissan duked it out with a McLaren packing the same number of horses. However, there are two things we need to consider.

The first has to do with the hefty scale footprint between the two - you'll notice this by checking out the weight figures shown in the video.

As for the second, this involves the real-world output of the stock McLaren 720S, which, as indicated by independent dyno runs, sits at about 770 ponies.

Interestingly, the McLaren manages to leave the GT-R behind even when using a standing start, with the might of the Woking machine outgunning the infamous AWD launch of the Nissan.

Nevertheless, as you'll get to see at the end of the video, the GT-R community will get its fair change at showing the McLaren 720S how it's done.

McLaren 720S McLaren Nissan GT-R Nissan drag racing supercar
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Latest car models:
BUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeINFINITI QX50INFINITI QX50 Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioAll car models  