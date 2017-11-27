autoevolution
 

Audi RS5 and R8 Look Stunning While Taking Advantage of First Snow

Despite what you might have heard, Audis are at home in the snow. Compared to their rally-derived distant ancestors, today's quattro sports cars ride low on stiff suspension. However, they still know how to frolick.
Most owners of the new RS5 and R8 have their cars painstakingly detailed or protected by clear wrap. Which means the two Audis in these videos must have come from the dealership, otherwise we can't explain the way they're being treated.

You really have to give credit to the people behind this channel. They managed to take one of the cars into the woods (in Zakopane, Poland) and through a few inches of snow, yet received the second Audi with no complaints. Usually, PR people will make you a new one for the smallest of scratches on the wheel.

Of the two, the R8 V10 Plus is the oldest, yet still the most expensive by a factor of two. Sitting right behind the driver is the same powertrain you will find in the Lamborghini Huracan, matched to the only quattro system of its kind under the Audi umbrella.

The color, Ara Blue Crystal, is shown to great effect by the videographer. The naturally-aspirated V10 also cuts though the silence of the great outdoors.

Also taking advantage of the fresh powder is a red RS5 Coupe. Though brand new, this car somehow feels more connected to the original Quattro than anything else Audi makes. The proportions just scream "front-engine quattro."

Powering it is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 which produces 450 HP an 600 Nm of torque. Although significantly down on HP, the motor produces more torque than the V10. Admittedly, the two can't get anywhere near the official claims in the snow. But we thougt mentioning the 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 and 3.9 seconds was worth doing.

