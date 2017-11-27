2019 Opel Mokka X Spied for the First Time, Suggests New Design Direction

Opel, once one of the most important German brands, has definitely seen better days. Losing money since 2000, the company was finally sold by General Motors to the French conglomerate PSA (makers of Citroen, Peugeot, and DS) which is hoping to bring it back to into profitability.

We'll know more about the Opel Mokka X as the time until its release runs out and more spottings, preferably with less camouflage and more final elements show up. Whatever the case, there is only one viable option for the French-owned German manufacturer, and that's to succeed. The new Mokka X might be one of the models that help it achieve its goal. The Opel range has gone from bad to worse in recent years, and it almost seemed like the manufacturer had lost its mojo completely as it just couldn't launch a desirable model anymore. And even when it did (the new Insignia isn't bad, for example), there were so many other poor cars surrounding it in the Opel showroom, that buyers just didn't feel like taking the risk.In a time when SUVs and crossovers sell by themselves, Opel isn't doing all that great in these segments either. It launched a few models during the past few years, but they never really felt like serious contenders on the market. Peugeot won't really put a heavy mark on Opel models before 2024, but the air of change should make itself felt way before that, and the next Mokka X is the best example. Expected to debut in 2019, the new crossover appears to have grown slightly, meaning it could go head-to-head with some of the market's heavies like the Nissan Qashqai, for example, or even the much improved Dacia (Renault) Duster.The Germans have started testing the new model, but since this is the first time it's been caught on camera, the complexity of its camouflage is completely understandable. Even so, we do get to see the crossovers proportions, and they seem to be entirely different. It looks like the new Mokka will be much less compact than the current model, gaining a more svelte silhouette instead.Nobody likes a porky car, so we guess that's good news. The prototype isn't wearing production headlights and taillights, but the radiator grille is definitely sitting much lower, suggesting the entire front end design might be drastically changed.The PSA affiliation should make itself felt in the new model's engine lineup, which is actually great news. The French have always had excellent small diesel engines, and theunits fitted in Citroen and Peugeot's models (and some MINIs and BMWs) make no exception. Expect four-cylinder turbos to slot under the hood as well, and even some hybrid units if PSA's announcement is to be believed. Opel has been trying to position itself as the leading mass-market brand in onboard technology, but losing its links to General Motors places it at a disadvantage when it comes to the latest gimmick everyone's after these days, which is autonomous driving. The French haven't announced too much progress in this area, so unless they're the quiet doer type, then they're probably lagging behind.We'll know more about the Opel Mokka X as the time until its release runs out and more spottings, preferably with less camouflage and more final elements show up. Whatever the case, there is only one viable option for the French-owned German manufacturer, and that's to succeed. The new Mokka X might be one of the models that help it achieve its goal.