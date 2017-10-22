autoevolution
 

GM Stops Taking Bolt EV Orders in Europe as It Can't Match Demand

The Chevrolet Bolt electric hatchback has been received very well by both the media and the public since its launch almost one year ago. Its strong point is undoubtedly the 238-mile range, but General Motors has managed to produce an overall great package that only has a few real drawbacks.
However, with a production limited to just 30,000 units a year, the manufacturer might have underestimated the demand for its battery-powered vehicle. Chevrolet began by first launching the Bolt in the U.S. states where it most matters - those with a zero-emissions mandate in place.

Later this year, GM began rolling the Bolt out the rest of the country, and then to specific European markets as well. Sold under the Opel Ampera-e name, the electric hatchback proved particularly popular in Norway where EVs have a market share of over 40 percent.

With the Tesla Model 3 probably more than a year away, the Ampera-e quickly became the only available EV with an affordable price and decent range. Bear in mind the BMW i3 is quite popular in Norway, so you can imagine how a cheaper vehicle with twice the range was received.

Well, it looks as though Europe is going to be the first victim of Bolt's low production volume as Opel dealers in Norway have been asked to stop taking orders for the EV (according to tek.no) since a delivery date can no longer be estimated. The company already has 5,000 orders placed in Norway alone, which is more than Europe's Bolt production quota for a full year.

It's not very clear what you should expect if you're a Norwegian looking to buy an Opel Ampera-e, but if Tesla manages to get the Model 3 production up to the desired rate, then you might get either of them at the same time if you placed an order tomorrow.

What this situation shows is that the EV market share can significantly rise as long as manufacturers offer the right models, and actually go to the trouble of building them in large enough numbers. The demand is there, it's just the supply that's not up to par at the moment. Yes, Tesla, you too.
